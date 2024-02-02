FNB to discontinue tap-to-pay on bankcards

Clients may no longer be able to tap to pay with their physical FNB cards as of 14 April.

FNB is phasing out the tap-to-pay function on its bank cards. Image: Devina Haripersad.

First National Bank (FNB) is encouraging its clients to move to Google Wallet or to a virtual card option as it looks to abandon the tap-to-pay function on its cards.

The bank said it would officially call it quits on tap-to-pay from 14 April this year.

Clients of the bank are said to have been informed via SMS and email that they will no longer be able to use the tap-to-pay function on their cards in the coming months.

Alternatives

“We have a number of alternatives for your contactless payments. FNB supports digital wallets such as Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay, SwatchPAY! and Apple Wallet so you can experience the convenience of contactless payments on your preferred device,” the bank told its clients.

Tap-to-pay with bank cards became popular in South Africa during Covid-19 given that it was almost contactless and proved safer to use while the nation was being encouraged to limit the number of surfaces they shared and touched.

Now, the bank is discouraging the use of this option, much to the disappointment of the majority of its clients, who had become accustomed to the payment method.

The bank, earlier, revealed contactless payments accounted for more than 50% of all card payments.

Why is FNB doing this?

The bank has said that it decided to disable the tap-to-pay function due to the “popularity of Google Wallet”. It did not mention anything about security concerns.

The bank did mention, however, that virtual cards were safer.

“Regardless of your preferred device, adding the FNB Virtual Card to an FNB supported partner wallet is a safer way to pay without the need for a physical card,” it said in the email sent to its clients.

FNB has repeatedly expressed its intention to transition its banking clients to virtual cards on multiple occasions.