Personal Finance

Home » Business » Personal Finance

Ina Opperman

By Ina Opperman

Business Journalist

1 minute read

24 Jul 2024

10:29 am

Food inflation lowest in 45 months

The inflation rate for June was 5.1%, down 0.1% from May when it was 5.2%, remaining within the 5% to 6% range for the past 10 months.

inflation in June

Food inflation was the lowest in June. Picture: iStock

Food inflation was the lowest in 45 months in June, the lowest since September 2020 at the peak of the Covid lockdown, when the rate was 3.8%.

According to Statistics SA, after stalling at 4.7% in April and May, the annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages edged lower to 4.6% in June after peaking at 14.0% in March 2023.

Several food and non-alcoholic beverage categories registered lower annual rates in June, including sugar, sweets and desserts, vegetables, fruit, milk, eggs and cheese and fish, although inflation quickened for hot beverages, bread and cereals, oils and fats, cold beverages and meat.

ALSO READ: Inflation still high but could there be a repo rate cut up ahead?

Read more on these topics

Food Inflation inflation Statistics South Africa (Stats SA)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Sport OPINION: Gayton McKenzie is full of promises, but where will he find the money?
South Africa Teenage pregnancy getting out of hand in SA
Weather Series of cold fronts expected to hit the country this weekend
Lifestyle Radiotherapy dogs: Furry friends provide pawfect healing at Netcare hospital
South Africa WATCH: ‘You have no right to question Ramaphosa after VBS,’ Ntshavheni tells Malema

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES