Stats SA dismisses concerns over Census 2022 results

Stats SA dismisses claims of Census 2022's unreliability, reaffirming accuracy through rigorous quality checks and expert validation.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) says concerns by demographic experts that the results of Census 2022 cannot be relied upon are “unfounded and misleading”.

It was reacting to a report by the Centre for Actuarial Research, reported in The Citizen yesterday, in which Tom Moultrie, professor of demography at the University of Cape Town, and Rob Dorrington, professor emeritus at the University of Cape Town, described Census 2022 as setting “an undesirable record – the highest “undercount” on a national survey yet recorded by the United Nations Population Division.

ALSO READ: Census data ‘unfit for purpose’ – experts

They said their assessments “call into question the reliability of the 2022 census data as a source for planning and resource allocation”.

An “alternative set of population estimates by age, sex and population group is urgently required as “a better basis for resource allocation and planning”, the researchers added.

Stats SA responds

Stats SA said it was “dedicated to upholding standards of data accuracy ensured by quality checks at every stage of the census process, from data collection to fieldwork monitoring”.

A Post Enumeration Survey was carried out, in accordance with accepted practices around the world, a method to “detect and rectify any errors, ensuring the reliability of the data”.

It went on: “Stats SA firmly denies the Centre for Actuarial Research’s claim that Census 2022 figures should be treated as estimates due to undercounting issues.

“This assertion overlooks the foundation of our census work.” The accuracy of these numbers is further validated by a review conducted by a group of local and international statistical experts, under the supervision of the Statistics Council.

“The council has assured the minister in the Presidency and the statistician-general that the Census 2022 data is indeed reliable.”

ALSO READ: Increase in unemployment as various industries shed jobs

Stats SA said the report prepared by the two researchers had “excluded insights shared during engagements with authors and inaccurately presents the findings as estimates than actual counts”.

It said it had provided comprehensive feedback, orally and in written form, to address the concerns outlined in the authors’ report.

“It is disconcerting that the authors published their findings without acknowledging the valuable insights and responses provided by Stats SA.”

It added: “This misunderstanding was thoroughly explained in a report to researchers, illustrating that our methodologies adhere to standards established by the United Nations, which are utilised by 99 countries worldwide.

“Stats SA ensures that the census figures for population and housing in 2022 are based on a foundation that will withstand scrutiny over time.”