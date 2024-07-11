Hours-long waits and your refund: Six eFiling questions answered

Those not auto assessed will be able to submit for returns from 15 July.

As South Africans are in the middle of tax season, some taxpayers have took to social media platform X to gain clarity on some of the questions about eFiling.

Questions related to South Africa Revenue Service (Sars)’s eFiling range from asking about when will one receive their refunds, to why calls are getting cut, to issues concerning the institution’s app.

Six frequent questions at eFiling

When will I receive my refund?

Sars says if a person is due to a refund, it is not necessary to call Sars or to visit a branch. A refund will be paid out within 72 hours of issuing your assessment. However, it may take longer than 72 hours if your banking details are incorrect, there are outstanding returns or taxes, or there are required documents or information.

Why is taking so long to get through to Sars with my enquiry

The Citizen ran a test-call on how long it will take to be assisted by a Sars agent via a phone call and online. While no time was given via call, its online system said an agent would assist in approximately 15 minutes. We waited three hours for a call back and an agent only connected online after two hours.

Attempts to get comment from Sars on the delays were unsuccessful, however, the institution informed those who contacted its call centre that it was experiencing high call volumes, with in excess of 1 000 people waiting at one time.

How to change bank details?

Under bank accounts on the app, there is a list of bank accounts loaded. The one used for PIT refunds will have Income Tax Outgoing next to it. To change this, you need to go to Tax products on the left menu (RAV), then click on PIT, followed by tax number and then choose account to be used.

What do supporting documents do I need for my eFiling?

Those who are auto assessed will receive communication from Sars any day between 1 and 14 July 2024, informing them that they have been auto assessed. Those who are not auto assessed can submit their returns from 15 July. The required documents are original identify document, IRP5, medical aid certificates, retirement annuity fund certificates.

Who qualifies for tax refunds?

People who qualify for tax refunds includes people who have made contributions to a registered retirement fund; people who have tax deductions and rebates, such as travel expenses for work purposes or certain types of donations; self-employed individuals and business owners who have deducted legitimate business expenses from their taxable income.

App issues

To successfully submit your eFiling one needs to install the latest version of the app available. Or one can directly access eFiling from sarsefiling.co.za and not through a saved or googled link. If an issue about an app continues, Sars advises the user to delete and reinstall the app.

Other important information