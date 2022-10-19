Inflation down while CPI up in September 2022

Devina Haripersad

In its latest Consumer Price Index report, Stats SA confirmed that annual consumer price inflation was 7,5% in September 2022, down from 7,6% in August 2022.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index increased by 0,1% in September 2022.

According to the report, the main contributors to the 7,5% annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, transport, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 11,9% year-on-year, and contributed 2,0 percentage points to the total CPI annual rate of 7,5%.

Housing and utilities increased by 4,2% year-on-year, and contributed 1,0 percentage point. Transport increased by 17,9% year-on-year, and contributed 2,5 percentage points. Miscellaneous goods and services increased by 4,0% year-on-year, and contributed 0,6 of a percentage point.

In September the annual inflation rate for goods was 10,7%, down from 10,9% in August, and for services it was 4,3%, unchanged August.