Load shedding makes it even harder to save

By Ina Opperman

“Savings? What savings?” This was the question was echoed by over 50% of respondents in a recent survey on load shedding’s effect on monthly savings, with those who had some money to spare spending it on takeaways, backup power solutions and replacing appliances damaged by power surges.

“South African households already struggle to make ends meet due to increases in the cost of living. Add the extra weight of forking out cash to make load shedding-related plans and you have countless people who struggle to get by, let alone save,” says Tyrone Lowther, head of Budget Insurance. Budget Insurance conducted the survey.

However, the good news is that, with a few minor adjustments, even those on a shoestring budget can maximise every cent and weather the load shedding storm. Here are some tips to beat load shedding on a budget:

Start with smaller power sources: If you cannot afford generators, inverters and solar panels, look for multiple smaller options that make a big difference, like a UPS for internet connection, rechargeable lightbulbs, a gas heater and a small gas stove for cooking. Get a few high-wattage solar powered lights for your garden, as light is a crime deterrent. Also keep a torch or a solar powered light that is charged beforehand in multiple, easily accessible locations around your home and ensure you also have plenty of spare batteries.

Beware of the surge: You can buy surge protectors at most retailers and hardware stores. Install surge protectors at three points on the property: at the utilities meter; the load side of the main service panel and plugged into electrical equipment inside the home. A wide range of plug adaptors are available, including multi-plugs, two-pin plugs and plugs with a USB portal and specific plugs for TVs and fridges. Another quick and cost-effective solution is to plug appliances into a power strip/multi-plug with a built-in surge protector. Remember to disconnect electronics and appliances just before scheduled loadshedding times, especially those that could cause fire when power is restored. Power surges usually occur when the power comes back on so ensure you wait until loadshedding has ended to switch them back on again. Ideally switch them on one by one.

Increase manual security measures: Unfortunately load shedding can make our homes more vulnerable to break-ins. Electrical systems may be affected during prolonged outages and therefore, you can add or improve deterrents that do not rely on electricity, such as padlocks, burglar bars and deadbolts that provide an extra level of home security that is not power-dependent.

Ramp up road safety: Load shedding, severe weather conditions and treacherous roads increase our risk of accidents. Without streetlights and robots, travelling in the early hours of the morning or the evening, especially in winter, requires increased vigilance. Ensure that you keep to the speed limit and increase caution when driving in unfamiliar areas.

A little meal prep goes a long way: Taking time to do a little food prep for the week means you will be less reliant on take-aways, which take a big chunk out of your budget. Keep ice bricks or bottles with frozen water in your fridge to keep food from spoiling.

Update the wiring in your home: Ensure that the wiring in your home has been checked and if necessary, updated. Many homes are not equipped to handle today’s modern devices and may run the risk of power surges. Signs that your wiring is outdated are frequently blown fuses or tripped circuits which are important signs that should not be ignored. A problem in more modern homes is circuit overload and to prevent that from happening, ensure large appliances have dedicated circuits.

Prioritise emergency savings: It is wise to set aside a small amount each month for an emergency fund, in case disaster does strike. Even if you can only set aside a couple of hundred rands a month, it is a good start.

Shop around for affordable insurance cover to protect you against massive costs associated with repairs and replacements.

