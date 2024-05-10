Mokoena and Sundowns reach deadlock in contract talks

Talks between Mamelodi Sundowns and midfielder Teboho Mokoena are said to have reached a deadlock amid interest from overseas clubs.



Mokoena’s contract with Sundowns only expires in June next year, but the Brazilians are reportedly not prepared to risk losing their prized asset for free when it expires and now they are looking to tie him down to a long term deal.

Mokoena is a subject of transfer speculation following his good displays for Bafana Bafana at the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast earlier this year, where Hugo Broos’ side won a bronze after finishing third.

The 27-year-old midfielder is believed to have attracted interest from Europe and North Africa.

Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg is said to have been given the mandate to ensure the club does not lose their key players, including Mokoena.



But it is believed that discussions have reached a deadlock and nothing has been finalised yet.

Mokoena’s agent Glyn Binkin confirmed to SABC Sport that talks with Sundowns over Mokoena’s future, but did not want to divulge more details around the negotiations.

“Negotiations were at a very delicate stage currently and I would not want to prejudice such discussions at this moment,” Binkin is quoted as saying by the public broadcaster.



Sundowns announced a week ago that goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has extended his stay at the club until June 2028.

It remains to be seen if the Brazilians will succeed in convincing Mokoena to sign a new deal or if the Bafana star will be sold.