Travelling this festive season? Here are days when flights are cheapest

Here are tips for finding cheap flights these holidays.

December is South Africa’s busiest time to travel, and this year might be a little different from other years given the pressure on households’ finances.

Usually, people opt to drive because flying is often pricier; however, given fuel prices in the country, flying and driving might cost the same.

FlySafair, the country’s leading low-cost airline, offers tips travellers can use when planning their trips this festive season. These tips can be applied to other airlines.

Flexible schedule? Do not fly this festive season

FlySafair Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon advises people with flexible schedules to take their vacations in November or later in January, as demand has dropped during this period and fares could be cheaper.

“December is our peak travel season, and flights generally fill faster because demand is higher. Our fares are demand-based, so when fewer people are flying, such as in November or later in January, there is more opportunity to find a lower fare. A few simple choices can make a real difference to what you pay,” he said.

Gordon added that guidance identifies December, early January, school holidays and long weekends as the periods when demand is highest.

Here’s when travelling picks up

He said, according to historical booking patterns, travel picks up as schools close for the holidays, with another surge around Christmas as holidaymakers head to popular coastal destinations. However, on Christmas Day there is usually a brief slowdown – which travellers can consider flying out on this day, as fares are expected to be cheaper.

Gordon highlighted that passenger numbers stay high through the rest of the festive period, with return travel keeping flights busy well into the New Year.

Events such as the Cape Town Sevens and the Rage festivals in Plettenberg Bay and Ballito are expected to give leisure travel an early boost. Together with the start of the school holidays and several public holidays, they are likely to make popular holiday routes busy.

“Like most airlines, FlySafair uses dynamic pricing. The lowest fares appear early, when ticket sales open for a flight, and prices adjust to reflect remaining availability as seats fill and departure approaches,” he added.

Four ways to find a better fare

If one’s schedule is not flexible enough to move travelling to November or to later January, Gordon offers the following tips:

Book early. Book around 49 days before departure. This is typically when the best prices appear, with savings of up to 50% compared with booking on the day of departure. Compare your dates and destinations. Most travellers leave and return on the same dates, but shifting your flight by a day or two can make a noticeable difference. If your first-choice destination is fully booked or pricey, consider exploring a new city instead. Consider Tuesdays and Saturdays. These are generally less popular travel days, so flights tend not to fill as quickly. Travel light. Travelling with carry-on only avoids checked baggage fees and saves time at the airport.

“We know many South Africans have to travel in December,” said Gordon. “But if you have some flexibility, even a small change to your dates can help your travel budget go further.”