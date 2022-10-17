Here’s how the CPA protects you when repair work goes wrong

Ina Opperman

When repair work goes wrong, it can break your budget to buy a new item, such as a washing machine or fridge. However, you do not have to, because there is an implied warranty of quality for repair work that you can depend on to resolve your issue with the repair work.

Consumers already have to budget carefully due to increasing prices and high interest rates and when a washing machine or other appliance breaks, many choose to have it repaired rather than buy a new one if the item is out of guarantee.

Everything you buy will break some time or need maintenance and it can cost you quite a bit. Most complaints about repairs are about parts and labour of bad quality, as well as consumers being required to pay a lot more than the amount originally quoted.

These complaints from other people can make consumers quite wary of having something repaired, but the good news is that your rights as a consumer who hands something in to be repaired are protected by the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

The CPA protects your rights to choose, fair value, good quality and safety, and know how much it will cost beforehand so that you can decide if you can afford it.

The implied warranty of quality

Section 57 of the CPA provides that repair work to goods is guaranteed to protect you against bad repairs. Every new or rebuilt part used during repairs or maintenance, as well as the labour, are guaranteed for three months after it was done, unless you and the repairer agree to extend this term beyond three months.

This warranty applies concurrently with any other deemed, implied or express warranty and no other warranty you sign can take this right away from you. However, it does not apply if you misused or abused the goods or property where it was installed. It does also not apply to ordinary wear and tear considering the circumstances where it is intended to be used ordinarily.

Pre-authorisation for repair or maintenance

According to Section 15 of the CPA you have to authorise repairs or maintenance before the repairer starts with the repair work to ensure you do not find out only afterwards that you cannot afford the bill.

This is specifically important if you, for instance, have your car repaired, where the workshop must first get your permission for everything that needs to be done. When you then fetch your car, you know exactly how much it will cost, because the quote must also include the cost of the labour required.

Therefore, the repairer must first compile a quotation that shows exactly how much the parts and labour will cost to enable you to make an informed decision. It is also better to get the quotation in writing so that you can prove what the amount was if there is a dispute.

The CPA also makes provision that you can waive the quotation and authorise the work immediately, but the repairer must offer it first in any way. If, for example, the repairer is not completely sure what the problem is, you can authorise a maximum amount upfront and when it becomes clear that the amount will be more, the repairer must first get your permission before continuing the work.

The repairer is not allowed to charge you a fee to compile the quotation. This includes any diagnostic work, disassembling or reassembly required to prepare an estimate, unless the repairer tells you what the cost will be and you agree to pay.