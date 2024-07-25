Why was my tax return reversed? Here is why

These funds are subject to further screening, which will be completed between 2 to 21 days.

The tax returns reversed are subject to further screening. If they pass the screening process, they will be returned to the taxpayer. Picture: iStock

Some taxpayers were filled with joy when their tax returns reflected in their bank accounts.

Only to be met with disappointment and confusion when the returns were reversed by the taxman.

The South African Revenue Services (SARS) has been questioned by taxpayers as to why their returns have been reversed after receiving them.

Some of the taxpayers aired their confusion and frustration on social media, asking why their SARS eFiling says they are not owed a return, while the statement of account on the app show they are owed money.

Reversed tax returns

Siphithi Sibeko, head of media at SARS told The Citizen that they have been made aware of the challenges. And at the moment, the taxman is working with and through all relevant stakeholders to resolve these issues.

SARS told those affected that the refunds are subjected to screening and would take between 2 to 21 business days to complete the screening.

“Reversed refunds are returned to taxpayer’s assessed account. These funds are subject to further screening. The turnaround time for this screening ranges between 2 to 21 business days. If the refund passes the screening process, it will be released to the taxpayer.”

ALSO READ: Waiting for Sars to answer? Taxman apologises for hours-long call centre delays

Delays in returns

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter spoke about the delays that can be expected during a media briefing held recently. He mentioned that delays can be expected if a taxpayer has outstanding tax returns from prior years, or banking details are not up-to-date.

To avoid delays, he advised taxpayers to ensure their banking details are updated and that all the outstanding tax returns have been submitted. Returns are paid out within 72 hours if there is nothing outstanding, nor incorrect.

ALSO READ: Sars says R10 billion worth of tax returns already paid with an average of R5 900 per person