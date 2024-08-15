Pressure mounts for government to pass Tobacco Bill

GATS-SA says it's concerned about nicotine addiction in SA as the use of e-cigarettes is on the rise among SA's youth, which raises concerns about nicotine addiction

The Tobacco control advocacy group has urged the government of national unity (GNU) to prioritise the passing of the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill.

The organisation, Protect Our Next says passing the bill will safeguard the health of South Africans.

It believes those appointed to lead the health sector by the GNU are the best people to ensure that the bill will be passed with urgency due to their experience.

“Protect Our Nex welcomes the appointment of Dr Aaron Motsoaledi as the Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla in the Deputy Minister role and Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo as chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health.”

Tobacco control

The bill is aimed at restricting smoking in public areas, which may include restaurants and certain outdoor public places. “It prohibits smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes in private dwellings used for commercial childcare or education, and in cars carrying children under 18.”

It is aimed at regulating the sale and advertising of tobacco products in certain respects and prescribing what is reflected in the packages.

Zanele Mthembu, Country Co-ordinator for South Africa, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids says they are confident in the current leadership that they will drive forward the substantial strides needed in tobacco control, ensuring stricter regulations.

“One of the responsibilities of the Portfolio Committee on Health under Dr Dhlomo’s leadership is the passage of the new bill, which is currently in the parliamentary process.”

ALSO READ: Tighter tobacco use control will boost economy and jobs – scientists

The previous government administration was approaching the conclusion of the first phase of public hearings. The only provinces in which public hearings were not held were KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape. Mthembu says it is now in the GNU’s hands to see this through.

“As advocates for public health, we urge the Portfolio Committee on Health to prioritise this bill to safeguard the health of the nation.”

Legislation for a healthier society

Dr Sharon Nyatsanza of the National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) says the legislation represents a significant step towards promoting a healthier society. The bill will play a significant role in reducing SA’s non-communicable diseases and will support sustainable implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).

“Measures in the new bill close loopholes in the Tobacco Control Act of 1993, as amended in 2008, and are set to reduce tobacco use, ​exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke as well as the initiation of tobacco use by young people. It brings South Africa’s domestic legislation closer to full implementation of the WHO (World Health Organization) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), a global standard.”

ALSO READ: Tobacco companies hoping new bill won’t deter users from adoption of ‘less harmful’ options

SA must address high rates of tobacco use

Dr Catherine Egbe of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) says the 2021 Global Adult Tobacco Survey-South Africa (GATS-SA) shows there is a high rate of TTobaccouse in SA.

Dr Egbe is also the lead investigator of GATS-SA. She says the high rate of people who are using Tabacco highlights the importance of the bill.

“GATS-SA indicates that 29,4% of those aged 15 years and above, equating to 12,7 million people, use tobacco, exposing themselves to severe health risks such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders.”

She highlights that the use of e-cigarettes is on the rise amongst the youth of SA, which raises concerns about nicotine addiction.

ALSO READ: Vaping Saved My Life is just ‘industry propaganda’

E-cigarettes taking hold

A study by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) shows that one in four university students between the ages of 18 to 24 (26%) said they currently use e-cigarettes, and almost 40% of the students said they have always been using.

The study released on 16 February 2024 indicates that these numbers can be attributed to the great exposure to advertising and marketing of e-cigarettes. “77% of students are exposed to the e-cigarette’s marketing. Students exposed to this marketing are three times as likely to use the products.”

Lesego Mateme, a youth advocate from the South African Tobacco-Free Youth Forum says the target audience of the tobacco and e-cigarette industries is the youth.

“We advocate for comprehensive bans on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship across all media, including digital platforms. Tobacco and emerging tobacco products should be viewed as threats to our generation.”

ALSO READ: Nitasa fears Tobacco Bill could hurt informal traders

Bill measures to curb tobacco and e-cigarette use

The study by SAMRC believes it is the correct manner to implement smoke-free laws, graphic health warnings, and total bans on tobacco advertising and promotion to reduce smoking initiation.

Dr Egbe says the measures in the bill are an effective strategy to reduce tobacco and e-cigarette use and should be urgently implemented, along with tax increases. ​

“Our government has all the research available to support every evidence-based measure in the bill, and should not be swayed by misinformation.”