Repo rate cuts in SA and US: challenges and opportunities

The SA Reserve Bank cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 8%, while the US Fed cut US interest rates by 50 basis points.

Repo rate cuts in South Africa and the US last week brought a bit of breathing room for overindebted consumers, but both countries face various complexities as they navigate their respective challenges and opportunities.

“The Fed’s decision to cut rates by 50 basis points was bold but largely anticipated, given recent economic data and communication from the Fed that made it clear that a rate cut was looming. The real debate was about how much it would cut and whether the markets could expect a cut of 25 or 50 basis points.

“The larger cut was viewed positively by markets, with US equities rallying and the dollar weakening as a result,” Maarten Ackerman, chief economist and advisory partner at Citadel, says.

He also notes that markets are now expecting further rate cuts, which could provide additional support for the US economy. “These cuts will likely sustain consumer confidence and help cushion the global economy against geopolitical risks and sluggish growth.”

Reserve Bank was more cautious, cutting by 25 basis points

Ackerman says the Sarb’s decision to cut rates by 25 basis points was more cautious than expected, particularly since inflation is already within the target range. “While some anticipated a more aggressive 50 basis point cut, the Sarb opted for a measured approach due to South Africa’s unique economic challenges.

“While the 25 basis point cut is a step in the right direction, South Africa’s economy requires further rate relief to stimulate growth and ease pressures on consumers. This decision followed an intense internal debate, with some members of the committee advocating for a half-point cut, while others argued to keep the rates unchanged.”

What do the repo rate cuts mean for investor sentiment and economic growth? Ackerman points out that the recent cuts, although modest, should enhance investor sentiment, particularly towards South African equities.

However, he emphasises that interest rates alone will not drive significant foreign direct investment unless structural issues such as energy security, efficient logistics and crime are adequately addressed.”

“To unlock South Africa’s economic potential, these long-standing challenges must be resolved. Lower rates can offer some stimulus, but without structural improvements, growth will remain constrained.”

What does this mean for South Africa’s position in global monetary policy?

Ackerman says globally, Citadel observed that central banks are beginning to ease monetary policy as inflation pressures subside.

“This easing should offer some support to global growth, indirectly benefiting South Africa. However, persistent global risks, such as trade tensions and China’s shifting role in manufacturing, will continue to impact global economic activities.”

He emphasises the importance of accelerating structural reforms in South Africa. “South Africa stands to benefit from global tailwinds, but unless local issues are addressed, the country’s growth potential will remain limited.”

Looking ahead, Ackerman sees both opportunities and risks for South Africa. “As we approach the final quarter of 2024, positive sentiment surrounding the Government of National Unity is driving strong performance in local asset classes, including bonds, equities and the Rand, which have outperformed many other emerging markets.”

Upcoming Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement a critical challenge

However, he cautions that the upcoming Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) presents a critical challenge. “Despite the optimism, fiscal issues like low tax revenue and high social spending continue to pose risks. The MTBPS will be a crucial test that could shift market sentiment.”

Ackerman advises investors to remain balanced in their strategies. “While there are buying opportunities in local and global markets, investors should remain cautious. Valuations are not cheap and global economic growth is slowing. Fixed income is still an attractive option, offering strong real returns, while gold remains a valuable hedge against geopolitical uncertainty.”

He also highlights the exceptionally high real returns Citadel clients currently experience that significantly outperform inflation. “To provide context, over the long term, a typical cash investment might meet inflation or, after taxes, fall slightly below it.

“A bond investment would traditionally outperform inflation by about 1%, while a full equity portfolio might exceed inflation by around 6% to 7% over a three- to five-year investment horizon. However, right now, many of our multi-asset funds are beating inflation by between 8% and 10%.

“This is an exceptionally strong real return compared to historical standards and is achieved at a much lower risk than being fully invested in equities. Even in a high-inflation environment, we can generate these kinds of returns by sticking to our disciplined process and investment philosophy.

“We generate alpha in equities, active allocation and add further value through our currency management overlay in our portfolios.”

The importance of reforms to drive sustainable growth

Ackerman stresses the importance of reforms in driving sustainable growth in South Africa. “The recent US and SA interest rate decisions reflect broader global economic trends, but while rate cuts offer some support, the path forward remains uncertain.

“Locally, the focus must be on accelerating reforms to unlock long-term growth potential. Lower rates are helpful, but addressing structural issues will be key to improving the country’s economic outlook.”