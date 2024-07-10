Salvage operations begin for MV Ultra Galaxy off West Coast, crew rescued safely

The ship’s 18-member Filipino crew was rescued from a life raft early on Monday morning after the vessel encountered trouble.

Salvage operations are currently underway for the stricken MV Ultra Galaxy vessel off the West Coast, the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said in a statement on Tuesday night.

After the rescue operation, one tug was dispatched and arrived at the vessel’s location at around 2pm on Tuesday, Samsa says. “Another tug with more personnel and extra equipment is set to depart from Cape Town this evening to assist in the salvage efforts.

"The vessel is currently drifting towards shore, and the situation is being closely monitored."

The rescue effort started early in the morning following an alert from the vessel about 60 nautical miles west of Doringbaai.

All crew members were accounted for and safely aboard a fishing boat, the FV Malachite, which arrived safely in St Helena Bay on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Tebogo Ramatjie says with the crew safely rescued, all efforts are now fully focused on salvaging the vessel.

The Panama-registered MV Ultra Galaxy is a 124.56-metre-long general cargo vessel built in 2008, according to a report published on the Samsa website.

At the time of its distress call, it was reportedly on its way to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, according to Samsa.

Western Cape and Eastern Cape ports monitored

Transnet says it is continuously monitoring operations at the ports of Cape Town, Saldanha, Port Elizabeth and Ngqura amid adverse weather conditions in certain parts of the country.

“Strong winds reaching 35-50 knots and high sea swells exceeding 3.5 meters have led to shipping movements being suspended at some ports for safety reasons,” the state-owned entity said in a media statement issued late on Tuesday.

The Western and Eastern Cape are experiencing heavy rainfall with floods, gale-force winds, and rough sea conditions.

The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned of “hazardous inshore sea conditions” – exacerbated by a spring tide in places.

Transnet says no major incidents have been reported around the ports so far, but vessels are currently on standby. The strong winds, which have created high swell conditions, must subside before movements can resume.

“Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) marine operations are currently on standby to assist vessels, where required. Industry stakeholders are being kept updated on the situation,” it notes.

The Cape Town Container Terminal, which will experience high swells until Saturday, has three vessels on berth that are unable to work due to the terminal’s windbound status. Another four vessels are planned to arrive by Thursday.

“In Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, the Ngqura Container Terminal had its last vessel finish in the early hours of Sunday. The port authority resolved that no more vessels should berth until Wednesday and port terminal gates have been closed since. The Port Elizabeth Container Terminal is also windbound, with one vessel on berth,” Transnet adds.

The floods experienced in the Eastern Cape in June, along with current weather disruptions, have resulted in vessel congestion at the Port Elizabeth Bulk Terminal, where manganese is handled. This has slowed progress, but vessel nominations continue.

“Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) is confident of managing the resulting vessel backlog with the recent acquisition of new cargo handling equipment across some of its terminals, as well as the support of contracted original equipment manufacturers supplying spares in the case of breakdowns.

“TNPA is taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of life, protection of the environment, and prevention of property damage.”

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here