WATCH: Navy blesses second patrol vessel set to sail in SA waters

The South African Navy this month held a blessing ceremony for the second of three Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels at Damen Shipyards in Cape Town.

The first patrol vessel, SAS King Sekhukhune I, is already sailing the South African and international waters. This second patrol vessel was blessed on 14 October, prior to her launching a week later. She will be delivered to navy in 2023 and a third vessel will be delivered one year later in 2024.

The 62m by 11m vessel, designed by Damen, delivers rapid response capability that is both effective and cost efficient. The vessel will be the second Damen Sea Axe vessel to operate in South African waters where, along with her sister ship, her primary role will be to counter piracy, illegal fishing and smuggling operations.

Maritime solutions to protect coastlines

Sefale Montsi Director at Damen said: “We are excited that this vessel will soon join her sister, SAS King Sekhukhune I, in successfully sailing South African and international waters. These vessels will contribute to South Africa’s maritime security in augmenting the country’s capability to respond effectively, rapidly and cost-efficiently to threats such as illegal trafficking and fishing.

“In addition, as a local South African company, Damen Cape Town is proud to build sustainable maritime solutions that assist in protecting our coastline. And we are ready to deliver more of these much-needed vessels to our navy for the protection of our seas.”

The project also plays an important role in creating skilled new jobs and acting as a catalyst for the development of regional supply chains. On its own, the project is expected to generate more than one million man-hours of work during the construction of the three patrol vessels and will support more than 1 000 direct and indirect jobs.