SA’s ATM fraud trends and festive season safety tips

'Set a realistic daily limit on your cash withdrawals to protect yourself from any unforeseen incidents.'

The festive season is one of the busiest seasons in South Africa as many people will be off from work, while some will be enjoying their Christmas bonuses.

This season is also where criminals are on a hunt for a bigger heist, especially at automated teller machines (ATMs).

Commercial banks in the country have shared tips that people can follow while withdrawing money or making transactions at ATMs.

ALSO READ: CIT heists: Is going cashless a viable solution?

Increase in ATM-related crimes

CEO of FNB Points of Presence, Zibu Nqala said they have seen a significant increase in ATM-related crime over the holiday season because that is one of the times where cash is widely used.

She advises South Africans to remain extra vigilant of their surroundings when performing any type of transaction at ATMs to avoid falling prey.

“It’s also important to constantly familiarise yourself with the latest trends that fraudsters are using to avoid being victimised.”

What to do when at an ATM

She said it is important to change your PIN once you believe someone knows it. “Familiarise yourself with the look and feel of the ATM so that you can identify any foreign objects attached to it.”

She added that it is important to stand as close as possible to the ATM when making a transaction. There should not be anyone standing close or distracting you while making a transaction.

“Cancel the transaction immediately if you are disturbed or distracted.”

ALSO READ: CIT heists ‘a thorn in the economy of the country’

Cameras by scammers at ATM

Nqala said it is important to cover the ATM keypad as scammers can place cameras to record the pin.

“Do not enter your PIN on a screen that is unfamiliar to you. Carefully read the instructions on the ATM screen before entering your PIN.”

She advises that if your card has been retained by an ATM, it is important to immediately contact your bank and have your card blocked before leaving the ATM.

“Set a realistic daily limit on your cash withdrawals to protect yourself from any unforeseen incidents.”

“Check your statements regularly and report any suspicious transactions immediately. Rather use your debit card for purchases.”

Don’t request or accept help from strangers.

Nqala said the only people that you may request or accept help from are those employed by the bank.

“Never force your card into the ATM slot – if the card is not easily accepted by the device, it may have been tampered with by criminals, and never use an ATM if it looks faulty or shows evidence of tampering.”

“Be wary of strangers that may call you back to the ATM to complete a transaction. They often ask for assistance or offer to assist you.”

ALSO READ: Bank pin or fingerprint: How would you like to withdraw your cash?

Card swapping

Capitec said another common trend scammers use at ATMs is card swapping, and they usually work in groups.

“One person may distract you while another does the card swapping. They will also ‘shoulder surf’ your PIN, which means that they stand close enough behind or around you to see your key in your PIN.”

Without noticing, you will leave the ATM with someone else’s card. Scammers will immediately start using your card to get as much out of the account as possible before you realise your card is not with you.

Card skimming

Capitec added that another trend is card skimming. This is where the scammers put in a device that looks like the slot you put your card into.

“These devices look exactly like the ATM and can be difficult to notice. The fake card reader will take data from the magnetic strip on your card, while your PIN can be seen with a small camera on the skimming device,” said Capitec on its website.

Card trapping

Another common trend is card trapping. Scammers use this trend to trap your bank card inside the ATM by putting a thick layer of plastic into the card slot.

“This layer of plastic keeps your card trapped inside for scammers to remove later. This means that you could use the ATM and receive your cash without any issues, but your card remains trapped.”

Scammers are usually nearby and would’ve ‘shoulder surfed’ the PIN, to withdraw cash immediately using your once you leave.

NOW READ: ATM fraud: Bank manager jailed for stealing more than R3.6 million