Safa President Danny Jordaan back in the dock

The SAFA president is accused of misusing R1.3 million of SAFA funds for personal gain.

Danny Jordaan appears at Palm Ridge magistrate’s court alongside Trevor Neethling and Gronie Hluyo (SAFA CFO) in Johannesburg on corruption and fraud charges, 13 November 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

South African Football Association (Safa) Danny Jordaan will be back in court on Thursday morning after first appearing three weeks ago.

Jordaan, Safa Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo, and businessman Trevor Neethling appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge last month.

Charges

The trio were charged with fraud after allegedly spending R1.3 million of the association’s funds for Jordaan’s personal benefit. They were all released on R20 000 bail each.

Last month, several political parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called for Jordaan to be removed as head of the football body.

Stepping down

The EFF said it is not surprised by the arrest of Jordaan for fraud and allegedly misusing RI .3 million of the footballing association’s money for his personal benefit. The DA said the new allegations, alongside previous accusations of misconduct against Jordaan, “underscore the deep-rooted issues within Safa’s leadership, raising serious concerns about governance and accountability within the organisation”.

However, Safa vice-president Bennet Bailey told reporters that Jordaan had no intention of stepping down.

“In political parties, especially in the ruling party, that is the policy of that party. At Safa, there is no such thing. You are not guilty until you are proven guilty. And that is our official position to this.”

It is alleged that from 2014 to 2018, Jordaan allegedly used the organisation’s resources for personal gain, including hiring a private security company for personal protection and a public relations company without the board’s authorisation.

Bonuses

Meanwhile, the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) said it will do everything possible to get the attention of the Safa’s leadership to resolve the impasse of unpaid bonuses.

Both Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana have not received match bonuses since September.

SAFA allegedly owes players in the region of R6 million.

