Shein pulls sex toys after accusations of selling childlike dolls

Shein said it has no problem handing over the names of customers who purchased the childlike sex doll.

The Chinese online retail giant, Shein, has removed all sex toys on its platform after being accused of selling childlike sex dolls.

This follows after the French consumer watchdog raised concerns about the childlike sex dolls on Friday.

The accusations come days before Shein opens its first permanent outlet in Paris. According to social media posts, people were seen protesting outside the BHV department store, opposite Paris’s city hall, where the store is set to open.

The Citizen searched for the toys on the platform, and nothing came up.

Shein removes sex toys

In a statement shared to The Citizen by Shein, the retailer said, “Following the DGCCRF’s report on Friday evening, Shein has imposed strict sanctions on sellers involved in the sale of child-like dolls and announced new measures to strengthen controls across its global marketplace platform.”

The Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) reported Shein for the sale of child-like sex dolls, citing the online description and categorisation of the dolls “makes it difficult to doubt the child pornography nature of the content”.

In response, Shein said it has implemented a complete ban on all sex-doll products, removing every related listing and visual from the platform.

“As a precaution, the entire adult products category has been temporarily delisted while a comprehensive review and enhanced control measures are underway,” added the retailer.

Shein investigates how this happened

The retailer has established a task force to review all findings of the ongoing audit and investigation and recommend immediate corrective measures.

In addition, the task force will coordinate with regulators and other stakeholders to ensure transparency, accountability, and the highest governance standards.

The retailer added that it has permanently banned “all seller accounts linked to illegal or non-compliant sex-doll products” and will tighten controls across its global platform.

The Chinese retailer noted that each seller is responsible for their own listings; however, it does not tolerate any breach of marketplace rules and policies.

The dolls are from third-party sellers

Donald Tang, Executive Chairman of Shein, said in the statement that the products were marketplace listings from third-party sellers, “but I take this personally”.

“Every related product has been removed. We are tracing the source and will take swift, decisive action against those responsible,” he added.

In addition, the retailer said it has no problem handing over the names of customers who purchased the childlike sex doll. “Shein will continue to cooperate fully with regulatory authorities in every jurisdiction, providing all requested seller, buyer, and product information.”

Third-party-sellers

According to Shein’s website, being a third-party seller involves listing and selling your products directly to customers while the retailer provides the marketplace, traffic, and payment system.

The third-party seller is responsible for their own inventory, pricing, and order fulfilment, but has access to the retailer’s global customer base and marketing reach. In return, Shein takes a commission or service fee from sales and requires the seller to meet its quality, delivery, and compliance standards.

“The company reaffirms its zero-tolerance stance toward child sexual exploitation, which it unequivocally condemns,” said Tang.

“Shein remains fully committed to ensuring that its marketplace operates with the highest standards of integrity, safety, and respect for customers and communities worldwide.”

