Shoprite Checkers to buy ‘liquor’ from Pick n Pay, Spar

The Competition Commission said the transaction would happen without conditions.

Shoprite Checkers has been given the green light by the Competition Commission to buy its competitors’ liquor stores.

The Commission is an independent adjudicative body established to regulate competition between firms in the market.

Shoprite Checkers will be buying four stores located in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Shoprite to acquire two Spars

The Commission has agreed to let Shoprite Checkers acquire two Spar stores located in Carolina, Mpumalanga. The stores are Spar grocery store, and its liquor store, known as Tops.

The Commission said the transaction would happen without conditions. The proposed transaction did not raise significant public interest concerns to the Commission.

“The Commission is of the view that the proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market but will continue to monitor future acquisitions, including small mergers, in local markets.”

ALSO READ: Shoprite sells House & Home, OK Furniture to Pepkor

Spar in Gauteng

Shoprite Checkers will also be acquiring Spar Diepkloof, without conditions. The grocery store located in Gauteng is controlled by Manuglo Proprietary Limited, owned and controlled by an individual.

The Commission gave the green light on Thursday that the transaction can take place, as it does not raise significant public interest concerns.

ALSO READ: How did Pick n Pay do it? From technically insolvent to growing sales in months

Liquor stores to be bought

The Commission has approved that Shoprite Checkers can be two other liquor stores, without conditions.

Pick n Pay Liquor located in Van Riebeeck Park, Kempton Park, Gauteng is another store that the Commission has agreed for Shoprite Checkers to buy.

The store is controlled by two trusts.

It has been approved that Shoprite Checkers can carry out the transaction to acquire Sean’s Discount Liquor located in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal. After the transaction takes place, the liquor store will no longer operate under Issken CC.

Issken CC is owned and controlled by an individual.

The store to operate as Shoprite

Shoprite Checkers is owned and controlled by Shoprite Holdings. As the holding company is a public company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), it is not controlled by any individual or firm.

“Shoprite Holdings controls various firms. Shoprite Holdings, and all the firms directly or indirectly controlled by it shall collectively be referred to as Shoprite.”

NOW READ: Here’s how much the CEOs of SA’s largest retailers are paid