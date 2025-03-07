A tale of 2 grocery delivery apps – one lightning, one loooooong

When a grocery delivery goes right, it feels like pure magic. However, when it goes wrong, you want to throw your phone out the window.

Seamless grocery deliveries is like having a personal shopper who knows my every need. Picture: iStock

You don’t have to leave the house, battle traffic, or search for parking. No need to wrestle a trolley through a busy store. All you have to do is click, wait, and — hopefully — get exactly what you ordered. Simple, right?

Well, for the most part, yes. But like most things in life, when it works, it’s amazing. And when it doesn’t, it’s downright infuriating.

Fast, fresh, and flawless grocery delivery

Oh, Checkers Sixty60, you sweet, speedy angel. I honestly can’t express enough how much I love you. You make my life feel a little bit more manageable every day. When you say you’ll deliver in 60 minutes, you mean it. Most of the time, it’s way less than that.

The thrill of seeing the notification that my delivery is on its way and then having it arrive in just 30 minutes? Honestly, it feels like magic. Forget waiting for hours. Forget stressing over whether my order will even arrive. Checkers makes the experience effortless.

And the quality? Don’t even get me started. Their fresh produce makes me feel like I’m eating straight from a farmer’s market. Whether I’m picking out leafy greens, fruit, or crisp salads, they deliver. Literally and figuratively.

And it’s not just the veggies. I’m talking about the meat, freshly baked buns, and the daily vetkoek with chicken mayo I order for my 11-year-old, so he has a treat waiting when he returns from sports practice. It’s like having a personal shopper who knows my every need.

Best of all, the app makes communicating with the delivery driver easy. I never have to wonder when they’ll arrive or how to get them through the gate. There is no back-and-forth drama. I add the gate code when I place my order, and that’s the end. Simple and stress-free.

Great groceries, but delivery drama

I truly want to love you, PnP Asap. And I do, to a degree. Your product selection is impressive, from pantry essentials to those indulgent treats my kids love. But the delivery experience? That’s where things start to unravel.

The drama began with my very first order. The delivery guy showed up at my gate… or didn’t, actually. The app didn’t allow me to communicate with him (a huge oversight in my book), so he couldn’t access my property.

I know what you’re thinking: “Carien, why didn’t you just add the code?” Well, the app doesn’t allow you to add a gate code as a delivery note. The driver has to call you directly for it. The only problem? He didn’t. Instead, he just cancelled my order. Poof. Gone. No groceries. And this was a Saturday afternoon after 17:00.

Frustrating, right? But I gave them another shot. I placed another order, hoping for a smoother experience. But instead of getting my groceries within the promised time frame, I waited. Two hours later, my delivery finally arrived.

I thought I’d have a stocked pantry within the hour. And to be fair, PnP does stock some gems that Checkers doesn’t, like the runaways. But instead of enjoying my purchases, I stared at my phone in disbelief, wondering how things could go wrong twice.

No delays, no drama: This is my champion for grocery delivery

I get it, mistakes happen. Delivery drivers are only human. But if I have to wait, I expect seamless communication and a reliable experience. And that’s where Checkers wins, hands down.

What makes Sixty/60 such a winner? It’s not just the lightning-fast delivery (though that certainly doesn’t hurt). It’s the customer service. The ease of use. The peace of mind. I never have to worry about an order being cancelled because the app allows me to enter all the relevant details upfront. No confusion. No waiting. No drama. And for a working mom constantly juggling a million things, that’s a game-changer.

So, PnP, I’m not giving up on you. You’ve got great products, and I’ll always have a soft spot for your gourmet items and irresistible snacks for the kids. But until you streamline your delivery system and give me more control over the process, Checkers Sixty/60 will have my heart.

For now, I want a smooth, stress-free grocery experience—one that doesn’t leave me twiddling my thumbs or wondering if my order will even arrive. I chose the retailer that was first to deliver to our doors when we went into lockdown. They’ve got the speed, quality, and customer service that make them the true champions in the grocery delivery race.

But who knows? Maybe another retailer will step up and give them a run for their money. Until then, I’m sticking with the one lapping the competition.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Glazed peach fritters