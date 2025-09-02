Business

Shoprite’s eating everyone’s groceries: R250 billion sales and more than 200 stores

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

2 September 2025

Shoprite trading profit from continuing operations increased 16.6% to R15 billion.

South Africa’s largest retailer, Shoprite, continues to strengthen as its financial results scream growth and increased profitability.

Shoprite Group released its financial results for the 52 weeks ended 29 June 2025 on Tuesday. The contributors to the group’s impressive performance include Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and Sixty60.

While the retailer reported reaching its sales target, it also opened more than 200 stores during the period.

ALSO READ: Shoprite walks away from Malawi after 25 years: What went wrong?

Shoprite reaches R250 billion sales

Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group, said the group surpassed the R250 billion sales mark for the year. “In rand terms, just our growth in sales this year equated to R20.6 billion.”

When it comes to revenue, the group saw an increase of 8.6% to R256.7 billion, up from R236.3 billion in 2024.

The retailer is the largest in the country, with a market capitalisation of R161.25 billion, including the largest by sales and customer base.

ALSO READ: Will Checkers’ self-service checkout worsen unemployment?

Shoprite rolls out more stores

The group managed to open hundreds of stores across its food segment during the period, creating 8 723 jobs.

When it comes to Checkers alone, Engelbrecht said it opened 68 stores, including 36 LiquorShop stores. The group opened a total of 281 stores during the 12-month period.

“With 350 supermarkets (including 40 Checkers Hypers), we remain of the view that Checkers’ incredible success in terms of its vision to democratise premium food retail remains underrepresented in the South African market.”

Profit

The results show that Shoprite’s trading profit from continuing operations increased by 16.6% to R15 billion.

The food segment contributed significantly by R13 billion, while the food segment outside the country contributed R644 million.

The rest of the segments contributed R652 million.

NOW READ: Nearly R6 000 a month: Shoprite’s minimum wage sinks to the lowest in retail

