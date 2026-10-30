Stand a chance to WIN! Motherkind PowerHER Fit Fest Johannesburg

Three readers stand a chance to win double PowerUP tickets to the Motherkind PowerHER Fit Fest in Johannesburg, valued at R3 000 per ticket.

Three readers stand a chance to win double General Access tickets, valued at R890 per ticket.

Johannesburg: Saturday, 7 November 2026 | The Chosen Convention & Expo Centre, 23 Summit Dr, Rispark, Johannesburg, 2053

Time: 11am to 9pm

General Access: R890. Tickets include the full-day programme, Kayla Itsines workout, PowerPARTNER and PowerFOOD Village access, PowerHER After Party, a PowerKIT and a three-month subscription to the Sweat app.

PowerUP tickets: R3 000. Tickets include:

All General Access benefits

Live bootcamp with Kayla Itsines

Workouts, talks and sessions all day

PowerKIT: squat band and TheraBand

Food and Brand Village access

PowerHER After Party

3-month subscription to Sweat App

Private VVIP Lounge with a dedicated bar

Private bathrooms

Luxury goodie bag from Motherkind and partners

Upgraded PowerKIT: Motherkind yoga mat and PowerHER cap

Complimentary massages

The competition closes Wednesday, 4 November 2026 at midnight.

The competition will run online & in print.

Winners will be contacted & tickets will be emailed to them by the organiser

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

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MORE ABOUT Motherkind PowerHER Fit Fest

Kayla Itsines, Lady Zamar and a full-day wellness experience: PowerHER Fit Fest launches in Joburg and Cape Town

Motherkind is proud to present PowerHER Fit Fest, bringing one of the world’s most influential fitness personalities, Kayla Itsines, to South Africa for the first time.

Taking place in Johannesburg on 7 November and Cape Town on 14 November, Motherkind PowerHER Fit Fest, in collaboration with Investec and Dis-Chem, brings together an exceptional programme of workouts, wellness experiences, meaningful conversations, and even an after-party.

Created as a premium wellness experience for women, the festival offers ladies a full day to invest in their wellbeing, spend time with friends and discover new ways to move, connect and recharge.

From the expansive grounds of The Chosen Convention & Expo Centre in Joburg to the beautiful setting of Allée Bleue Wine Estate in the Cape Winelands, every aspect of PowerHER has been carefully considered to celebrate the joy and strength of womanhood.

PowerHER Programme

From 11am, guests can explore a myriad of sessions that bring together some of the most respected names in lifestyle and fitness.

Pulse Talks are peppered throughout the day, offering a series of short, interactive conversations relevant to women’s lives. Speakers include Motherkind founder Rechelle Kloeck, fitness entrepreneur Uleen Fourie, content creator Taryn Louch, NGO owner Savannah Cozzi, and Investec’s Elizabeth Fick and Tracey Ward. The programme includes Investec’s Health of Your Wealth discussion, exploring the connection between health, financial wellbeing and choices that shape the lives we want to lead.

Feminine powerhouse Nandi Madida and former Miss South Africa Vanessa Carreira join media personality Tarryn Kay in Joburg and Cape Town, respectively, as does Zuraida Jardine for guided breathwork sessions.

At 4.15pm, the focus shifts to the Wellness Arena for the day’s headline workout with Kayla Itsines. As an iconic fitfluencer and co-founder of the globally recognised Sweat fitness platform, Kayla has helped millions of women build strength through accessible training programmes. Her debut visit to South Africa offers POWERladies the opportunity to experience one of her workouts live, alongside local fitness personalities from Gold’s Gym in Joburg, Sweat1000 trainers in Cape Town and Monique Lopes.

But that’s not all; curated intentionally for women to enjoy a day made just for them, the PowerPARTNER Village features a selection of wellness, beauty and lifestyle brands, with interactive experiences and product sampling. Hydration and refreshment are the order of the day, with an array of fabulous food trucks, and of course Motherkind offering delicious smoothies, collagen-infused drinks, and the delicious four new flavours of Kind Energy.

POWER Vibes

Moving from inspiration and education to sweating it out with our besties, the day ends with an incredible after-party headlined by local favourite, Lady Zamar.

Lady Zamar and Kayzia will perform in both cities, joined by Ayanda MVP, Lady Lea and Indigo in Joburg, and Amy Jones, Roxy Louw and Mia in Cape Town. And with G&G at the helm, goosebumps will be delivered.

POWER Purpose

“Across South Africa, women are showing up for everyone: at work, at home and in their communities. But more intentionally, they are also choosing to show up for themselves,” says Rechelle Kloek, founder of Motherkind. “PowerHER Fit Fest was created for that woman. Built on the belief that every woman deserves to walk into a room and feel she belongs, and where the very best of fitness, wellness, conversation and talent can come together in one beautifully considered day.”

With a limited allocation of 3 500 tickets per city, PowerHER Fit Fest offers an opportunity to enjoy an exceptional line-up of international and local talent, alongside a carefully curated selection of wellness offerings, brands and experiences all in one incredible day.

Event details

Johannesburg: Saturday, 7 November 2026 | The Chosen Convention & Expo Centre

Cape Town: Saturday, 14 November 2026 | Allée Bleue Wine Estate, Cape Winelands

Time: 11am to 9pm

General Access: Tickets from R890, including the full-day programme, Kayla Itsines workout, PowerPARTNER and PowerFOOD Village access, PowerHER After Party, a PowerKIT and a three-month subscription to the Sweat app.

VVIP: R3 790, including all General Access benefits, an exclusive Kayla Itsines meet-and-greet, private lounge, complimentary massages and a luxury goodie bag.

*Speakers vary per city; check the programme for the full schedule.

Tickets and further information: www.powerherfitfest.com

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