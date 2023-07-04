Which store has the cheapest (and most expensive) prices for basic food items?

By Vukosi Maluleke

Are your pockets mysteriously shrinking or is the cost of living at an all-time high? If you’ve been scratching your head on pay-day, wondering where your hard earned randelas went, you’re not the only one.

Rising food prices have forced South Africans to tighten their belts and trim their monthly household budget in a desperate attempt to sail through the 6.3% inflationary wave.

Cutting out luxury items from your shopping list may seem like the instant solution, until you’re faced with the dilemma of having to choose between essential items you just can’t live without – like toothpaste vs toilet rolls! Unfortunately, that’s a reality for most South African households.

Outlier recently compared prices of 12 basic food items across eight major retailers to find the most pocket-friendly retailer. While Pick n’ Pay emerged as the most expensive, Makro offered the lowest prices for a third month in a row.

The Outlier’s monthly shopping list consisted of the following items:

700g loaf of Albany Superior sliced white bread, or store brand

2-litre sunflower oil (cheapest option)

2.5kg Iwisa maize meal

2.5kg Selati white sugar

2-litre milk (cheapest option)

2kg Tastic rice

2.5kg Snowflake cake flour

175g bar of Dettol herbal soap

500g Fatti’s & Moni’s spaghetti, or store brand

400g Smooth Black Cat peanut butter

1kg Jungle Oats

100 Joko tagless teabags

Consumers will be excited to save on a 2-litre bottle of sunflower oil as it currently retails at the average price of R83.24 – 28% less than what it costed a year ago at R115.74.

June’s new basket of 12 staple items, Pick n Pay was the most expensive at R505.88. For the 3rd month in a row, Makro’s basket emerged as the cheapest option at R450.99.

We added new items to our basket:

🍝Spaghetti

🫖Tea

🥣Oats

🥜Peanut butter

However, your sweet tooth will cause a dent in your pocket as the price of sugar costs 18% more at the average price of R62.23.

With food prices being so high, it helps to know where you can find the cheapest prices on everyday items. Makro and Shoprite currently offer the lowest prices, while it’ll cost you the most to shop for basic goods at Checkers and Pick n’ Pay.

