Tips on how to manage workplace conflict

There should not be any delays in addressing workplace conflict, as it could lead to low productivity. Picture: iStock

It is normal for colleagues not to see eye to eye when it comes to work styles and opinions, however, when they fail to communicate effectively, minor disagreements can quickly escalate into major conflicts, hindering team productivity and creating a toxic work environment.

Tim Jones, head of employment at Higgs, says businesses need to respond swiftly when workplace conflict arises to keep a healthy work environment.

If workplace conflicts are left unattended to for a long time, they can lead to low productivity, toxicity, and legal battles.

Open communication

Jones says employers can promote open communication, whereby employees are comfortable to share their opinions freely and others are able to accept opinions without feeling offended.

Open communication can lead to having a respectful culture where there is mutual respect and tolerance between colleagues. “There should be an encouragement of diversity and inclusion, whereby colleagues can feel valued and supported.”

Conflict management skills

He adds that employers must look into giving employees training on conflict management skills. This will result in employees being able to address and resolve conflicts, leading to a healthier work environment.

There should not be any delays in addressing conflict, this would show employees that employers take issues seriously and are always looking for a smooth conclusion. “Quick intervention demonstrates the business’s commitment to maintaining a harmonious work environment.”

Another tip is to not ignore the early warning signs of an arising conflict. As time goes on, there will be increased tension and declined productivity.

Politically neutral workplace

One of the reasons why people usually end up having conflict is because of political differences. Legal experts from Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) say it is the employer’s duty to create a politically neutral workplace.

It is the employer’s right to prohibit and regulate certain conduct in the workplace that can foster a politically neutral environment. This can be done through implementing reasonable policies, that will provide clarity on best practice and prohibited conduct.

“However, an employer cannot generally restrict an employee’s entitlement to join a political party or participate in political activities outside of the workplace.”

