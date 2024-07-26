TradingPRO meets traders halfway with tailored account types

Tailored to meet the needs of traders of all skill levels, the account types on offer include micro, rookie, pro and ScalpX.

TradingPRO, a Forex and CFD brokerage firm known to provide some of the best trading conditions since 2017, continues to gain traction amongst traders worldwide with an unmatched choice of account types.

Tailored to meet the needs of traders of all skill levels, the account types on offer include Micro, Rookie, Pro and ScalpX. All of these have been carefully crafted to empower traders to navigate the financial markets in any way it suits them.

Starting small with a micro account

Embracing the “micro trading” trend that has been storming the Forex and CFD space for some time now, TradingPRO seeks to offer an accommodating and inclusive trading environment welcoming traders with all budgets.

From this perspective, the Micro account is an excellent choice for newbie and more skilled traders who are not yet ready to invest substantial amounts.

A minimum deposit of just $1 provides access to 57 Forex pairs and CFDs on precious metals and oil. The maximum leverage is 1:2000, allowing traders to open positions larger in size and invest less capital without owning the underlying assets.

Additionally, micro traders can benefit from variable spreads starting from 1.6 pips, and zero commission across all instruments.

Other perks of the micro account include swap-free trading, 10% stop-out level, 0.10 minimum order volume, and support for all trading strategies.

Going forward as a ‘rookie’

Providing access to the same instruments as the micro account, this account type is suitable for both novice and more experienced traders, allowing them to enhance their skills as they trade.

With a deposit as low as $1 and variable spreads from 0.0 pips, rookie traders can reap the benefits of trading for a minimum commission of $3 per lot.

Free swaps, 0.1 minimum order volume, and 30% stop-out level are among the attractive trading conditions to be enjoyed with the rookie account.

With a maximum leverage of up to 1:2000, this account type gives traders the opportunity to explore the fascinating world of trading at their own pace and adjust their risk exposure according to their tolerance.

Taking it to the next level with pro account

More seasoned traders will find what they’ve been searching for with TradingPRO’s pro account. For a minimum deposit of $10, this account type opens new avenues worth exploring.

Forex pairs, oil, and precious metals are the top trading choices a pro trader can make. The maximum leverage level can reach 1:2000, as for the other account types, while spreads vary per asset class, starting at 1.6 pips.

All strategies are allowed with the pro account, allowing traders more flexibility in trying and testing more advanced strategies.

Just like with any other account type, swaps are free and the minimum order volume sits at 0.01. Comparatively, the stop-out level stands at 20%, meaning that traders must exercise caution and ensure they do not exceed the margin required.

Achieving more with ScalpX

ScalpX comes with a set of exclusive benefits for traders who are well versed in trading.

In addition to allowing all trading strategies, ScalpX is perfectly suitable for traders who prefer more aggressive trading strategies and are satisfied with smaller profits.

A deposit of $50 unlocks 151 currency pairs, precious metals, oil, indices, cryptocurrencies and equities. Variable spreads start at 0.0 pips and commissions do not exceed $3 per lot on any of these instruments.

Swaps are free, making it an ideal choice for traders looking to explore longer time horizons. The 30% stop-out level sets a benchmark for traders when it comes to risk management.

Education is key

Regardless of trading styles and account choices, a single principle applies: traders must educate themselves about the markets.

TradingPRO empowers traders by providing access to a range of educational materials, including articles and comprehensive step-by-step guides.

From opening an account to opening a position and how to manage risk effectively, traders will find the right solutions to their questions by consulting the ‘Help’ section on the broker’s website.

Additional benefits for all traders

Besides education, TradingPRO emerges as a broker of choice for the superior trading conditions it provides across all its account types.

Welcoming traders from all over the world, the broker allows traders to hold accounts in multiple base currencies, including USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD, and JPY.

All these combined with the 24/7 multilingual customer service contribute to creating an award-winning trading environment.

So far this year, TradingPRO took home multiple awards, including the “Best Retail Forex Broker” in Colombia (Bogota),

“Forex Broker of the Year” in the UAE (Dubai), “Best Forex Spreads”, and “Fastest Growing Broker in Africa” in South Africa (Johannesburg).

To test-drive TradingPRO’s platform and explore its unique offering, open an account.