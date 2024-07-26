Ripple effect: investment in Gauteng is a win-win

A stable, strong Gauteng economy is good for South Africa and great for investors

During the 6th administration (2019-2023), Gauteng has seen substantial foreign direct investment (FDI) from 261 foreign companies, amounting to R133.1 billion and creating an estimated 23 120 direct jobs.

The annual breakdown showcases significant capital inflows, with the highest investment of R43.2 billion in 2022, followed by R34.2 billion in 2019, R24.5 billion in 2021, R21.5 billion in 2020, and R9.7 billion in 2023. Key contributors include Ford South Africa, which has consistently invested across the years, and significant investments from Vantage Data Centers, Dimension Data Holdings, and Heineken South Africa.

Despite challenges such as the global pandemic, Gauteng’s proactive approach to attracting FDI has bolstered its economic resilience and job market, positioning the province as a pivotal industrial and financial hub in South Africa.

Additionally, as an affirmation of the region’s dominance, noteworthy multinationals and Fortune 500 companies such as Walmart, Sony, Hyundai, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Honda, Huawei and Bosch have regional headquarters offices in Gauteng, making it the largest presence of multinational companies in sub-Saharan Africa.

At the heart of creating Gauteng’s enabling investor-friendly ecosystem, the InvestSA Gauteng one-stop-shop is a vital partner for investors looking to establish or expand their operations in Gauteng, providing essential support and facilitating a smooth investment journey.

The GGDA-operated one-stop shop provides investors with services which help streamline and expedite the investment process.

Here are some key aspects of InvestSA Gautengs role:

Facilitating investment processes:

InvestSA assists investors by providing comprehensive information on investment opportunities, regulatory requirements, and procedures.

The agency works to simplify and accelerate administrative processes, reducing bureaucratic hurdles for investors.

Investor support:

InvestSA offers pre-investment and post-investment support services, including guidance on business set-up, project development, and aftercare services.

It helps investors navigate through various stages of investment, from initial interest to operational phases.

Promoting investment opportunities:

The agency actively promotes Gauteng and South Africa as attractive investment destinations through marketing campaigns, roadshows, and participation in international trade and investment forums.

It highlights the province’s strategic advantages, including its economic infrastructure, skilled workforce, and robust industrial base.

Coordination with government entities:

InvestSA collaborates with national, provincial, and local government bodies to ensure a coordinated approach to investment facilitation.

It helps align policies and initiatives to create a conducive environment for foreign and domestic investments.

Regulatory advocacy:

The agency advocates for investor-friendly policies and reforms, working to improve the overall investment climate.

It engages with stakeholders to identify and address regulatory challenges hindering investment.

Incentive programmes:

InvestSA informs investors about available incentives such as tax breaks, grants, and other financial benefits designed to attract and retain investments.

It assists investors in accessing these incentives to enhance the viability of their projects.

Sector-specific support:

The agency focuses on key sectors with high growth potential, including manufacturing, renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure.

It provides specialized support and information tailored to the needs of investors in these sectors.

Despite being the smallest province in area, the Gauteng economy accounts for 34% of the national GDP and at least 8% of Africa’s GDP.

Notably, the province contributed at least 65% of South Africa’s post-economic pandemic growth, positioning itself as a significant engine of growth on the continent.

The investSA Gauteng One-Stop-Shop is positioned within the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) to provide an integrated service to investors by facilitating the entire value chain.

Whether you are a prospective investor looking to invest in Gauteng or to expand your investment in the province investSA Gauteng can guide you through all the stages of your investment journey.