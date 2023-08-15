PODCAST: Unretirement: why are older people returning to work?

Older people all over the world are flocking back to work to supplement their incomes or simply stay busy.

Older people are returning to work these days. Is it because we live longer than ever before and enjoy a better quality of life, or is this new workplace trend a sign people did not save enough to retire comfortably?

Less than 10% of South Africans have enough money to retire, which means many older people are working for longer just to make ends meet. And it is not only a South African trend.

Listen to Natasha Hugget-Henchie, consulting actuary and director at employee benefits advisory firm NMG Benefits, talk about how you can ensure you are able to retire and only choose to return to work because you want to.

Listen below:

