New playoff structure announced for second edition of SA20 league

Compiled by Wesley Botton

After a successful first season which saw local cricket stadiums being filled for domestic games for the first time in years, organisers of the SA20 league took another step toward the second edition of the country’s premier T20 competition by announcing the 2024 fixtures on Tuesday.

The series features top players from South Africa and around the world. It will again be contested between six Indian Premier League-owned franchise teams.

A total of 34 matches will be played during the month-long tournament starting on 10 January.

Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will open the season when they host Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. All six sides will play home games during the first week.

A new playoff structure will include two qualifiers and an eliminator clash. The final will be played on 10 February.

‘Momentum building’

“With the season two auction around the corner, the momentum is building and we are thrilled to announce these fixtures,” said SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith.

“We have a jam-packed opening week of matches which will captivate fans around the country. We have been intentional in giving families, friends and our new fans an opportunity to watch as many matches as possible, with mid-week fixtures starting from 5.30pm and weekends providing prime summer evening viewing.

“It was fantastic to see all the fan support in year one. Fans can mark their calendars and expect to see more of what they experienced last summer.”

All matches in the 2024 SA20 league will again be broadcast live to seven different territories.

The six participating franchises have already named their preliminary squads. They will finalise their 19-player rosters at the auction on 27 September.