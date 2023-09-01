Competitions September 1, 2023 | 11:14 am

Home » Competitions

Avatar photo

By Enid Mathieson

Commercial Project Manager

2 minute read

1 Sep 2023

11:14 am

WIN: 2 Leatherman Curl Tools valued at R5 210 up for grabs!

By Enid Mathieson - Commercial Project Manager

Subscribe to The Citizen Premium this Heritage Month and two lucky readers stand a chance to win a Leatherman Curl tool.

WIN: 2 Leatherman Curl Tools up for grabs!

Founded in 1983, the Leatherman was the first of its kind, creating a category of products that have kept people ready for the unexpected for 40 years. Inspired by our best-selling multipurpose tool, the Curl combines Leatherman’s classic design with practical features. The outside-accessible, locking knife blade makes cutting through jobs a breeze. The spring-action scissors are great for trimming various types of materials and the bit driver gives you custom capability when paired with our Bit Kit. The 15 different tools fold down to a compact, ten centimeter package that stows away easily with the removable pocket clip.

To find out more, visit www.leatherman.co.za

Prize includes

As part of The Citizen Heritage Month competition, two lucky readers will win a one of a kind multipurpose Leatherman Curl tool valued at R2 605 including the following items:

*Delivery

*Prize excludes any items not mentioned

How to enter

To enter for this prize, click here to subscribe to The Citizen Premium and get an automatic entry.

Competition closes Saturday, 30 September 2023, at midnight

T&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering this competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and competition rules as published.

Automatic entry valid for all new 1 and 12-month subscriptions taken out during the competition period. Only new subscriptions taken out during the competition period will get an entry into this draw. Competition will run online and in the newspaper.

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe