WIN: 2-nights at Kingfisher Cottages & Two Dam, Montagu Mountains, valued at R3 990

1 reader stands to win a 2-night stay for two in a self-catering cottage at Kingfisher Cottages & Two Dam, nestled in the Montagu Mountains!

Welcome to Our Sustainable Legacy

As a family farming operation, we are unwavering in our commitment to sustainability. This core value drives every aspect of our work, from ethical farming practices and renewable energy to innovative water management, alien plant clearing, and waste reduction. At the heart of this vision lies the Pietersfontein Conservancy, a breathtaking expanse of 10,395 hectares of protected land.

In a world where “sustainability” often serves as a buzzword, we stand apart, having earned widespread recognition, official awards, and certifications for our genuine efforts to preserve the planet.

Ethically Farmed Trout Delicacies

Our trout delicacies are crafted with care, reflecting our passion for quality and sustainability. Ethically farmed and made fresh without preservatives or harmful additives, we use time-honored curing and smoking methods to deliver a range of exquisite, mouthwatering flavours.

Discover Two Dam Sustainable Farm

Nestled in the serene Montagu mountains, Two Dam Sustainable Farm offers an off-grid escape for nature enthusiasts, adventurers, and those seeking tranquillity. Our eco-friendly accommodations and activities are designed to connect you with nature while minimizing your footprint.

Accommodation Options

Three Naturally Built Eco-Cottages

Perfect for families, groups, or retreats, these eco-cottages are designed for comfort and sustainability. Each features:

Two bedrooms (sleeps 4)

Open-plan kitchen and lounge with a cosy fireplace

Outdoor dining and braai area

Access to a communal boma and eco-pool

Options include cottages with hot tubs and universal accessibility.

One 100-Year-Old Stone Cottage

Adjacent to the main farmhouse, this charming, historic cottage sleeps two adults and two children. It offers:

Open-plan design

Fully equipped kitchen and bathroom

Private braai area

Relaxing hot tub

Dog-friendly facilities for your furry companions

Exciting Farm Activities

Explore scenic hiking trails

Try your hand at fishing in our two farm dams (trout stocked during the colder months)

Swim in crystal-clear rock pools

Marvel at diverse bird species

Stargaze under unpolluted skies

Bring your bike for mountain biking adventures

Come immerse yourself in a sustainable lifestyle where comfort meets conscious living. We can’t wait to welcome you!

https://www.twodam.co.za

https://www.facebook.com/TwoDamSustainable

https://www.instagram.com/two_dam_sustainable

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen New Year giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

2-nights mid-week stay for two at Kingfisher Cottages & Two Dam, Montagu Mountains.

Self-catering

T&Cs apply:

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 2 February 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen New Year competition.