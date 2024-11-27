WIN: 3-nights at Verlorenkloof Estate, Mpumalanga, valued at R12 000

1 reader stands to win a 3-night stay for six people in a fully equipped self-catering unit at Verlorenkloof Estate, Mpumalanga!

YOUR HOME IN THE MOUNTAINS.

After 25 years, award winning Verlorenkloof Estate has established itself as one of South Africa’s premier timeshare resorts, where owners and visitors alike come to relax, recharge their batteries and find peace and quiet at the foothills of the spectacular Steenkampsberg Escarpment in Mpumalanga.

Located in the middle of the so-called Trout Triangle of Machadodorp, Dullstroom and Lydenburg, Verlorenkloof offers excellent stillwater, and river flyfishing for wild trout, beautiful trails for hiking- and mountain biking, birdwatching and other nature-bound activities.

Situated an easy 3 hours’ drive on the N4 from Gauteng and a little over an hour from Nelspruit/White River, no other venue rivals your experience at Verlorenkloof.

Luxury accommodation in 23 spacious, stone-built crofts, cleverly positioned in the landscape to ensure tranquillity and privacy.

On-site restaurant & deli with free Wi-Fi, serving breakfast and lunch daily.

The ideal venue for fully catered small conferences or events.

Self- or fully catered rentals available. (Full weeks, Midweeks or weekends)

Weeks available on resale at excellent value.

Launching in 2025 will be our last, and only dog friendly croft, built specifically for those who would like to bring along their beloved four-legged friends when they visit their home in the mountains. “The Homestead” will feature 4 en-suite double bedrooms and a flatlet for nannies, grannies, or teenagers, with a large outdoor space for the dogs to play and run around. Owners of the 2-week, syndicated slots will have access to specifically designated areas on the estate where they will be able to walk their dogs and enjoy the scenic beaty and tranquillity of Verlorenkloof.

For information about ownership options, including The Homestead, email chris@verlorenkloof.co.za or call 082 568 8881.

To enquire about rental availability or conference and events packages, email info@verlorenkloof.co.za or call 082 048 0777.

https://verlorenkloof.co.za/

https://www.facebook.com/Verlorenkloof

https://www.instagram.com/verlorenkloof

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Festive Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

3-nights stay for six people at Verlorenkloof Estate, Mpumalanga.

T&Cs apply:

Includes: 3-night stay for six people in a fully equipped self-catering unit

Unit is fully equipped for self-catering including a dishwasher, microwave, stove, all cutlery and crockery

any/all land and air transfers The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Monday, 16 December 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Festive Month competition.