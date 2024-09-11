WIN: A Canon PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera valued at R10 000!

Enter for a chance to win a Canon PowerShot V10 camera for the on-the-go content creator who wants to level up their content!

If you’ve picked up your smartphone in the last few minutes, chances are you’ve viewed a video via a social media platform. From the YPulse 2023 Social Media Behavior Report, 59% of Gen Y/Z say they create their own social media content for a broader audience than just their friends and family. As video content continues to absorb our attention for work and leisure, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the new PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera, the first product in the Company’s new consumer video production, live streaming and vlogging line, the PowerShot V (V= Video Communication) camera series.

The PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera has in mind the on-the-go content creator who wants to level-up their creative content and step-up from using a smart phone. Packed with key features, including an intuitive control user interface on the touch panel and frame AF mode for product reviews, the PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera can be the priority piece of imaging equipment used for almost all things video.

Additional features include:

Compact and lightweight design, 211g/ 63 x 90 x 34 mm

4K UHD 30P, Full-HD 60p

19mm wide lens which is ideal for selfie taking

Smartphone-like handling and style with vertical grip, easy for one-handed operation

1” CMOS sensor lens helps to enable low-noise video quality in dark areas

Webcam capability (UVC/UAC), horizontal only

Live Streaming via Camera Connect app 1

Auto upload of content via image.canon 2

Face-tracking AF designed to automatically detect and autofocus on a person’s face

Image stabilization

Two high-quality stereo microphones and a third microphone for background noise reduction

There is no shortage of usage cases for the PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera. Traveling? The camera is super compact and includes a built-in stand, a port for a tripod and a microphone. Live streaming for gaming? You can easily connect the vlogging camera to a Wi-Fi® router and output video directly to YouTube or Facebook platforms via the Camera Connect app1. Haven’t experienced a traditional DSLR or mirrorless camera before? The PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera is intuitive like a smartphone – making the transition from smartphone to the camera fairly seamless.

With the introduction of the new Canon PowerShot V Series of cameras, the Company continues to reinforce its commitment to the ever-changing needs and wants of customers. If you’d like to be part of the conversation, join the Canon Community3 to ask questions, share knowledge and connect with others.

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Heritage Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

A Canon PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera

T&Cs apply:

Includes: delivery

delivery The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Monday, 30 September 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Heritage Month competition 2024.