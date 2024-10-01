WIN: Discover the Kingdom of Eswatini! 7 prizes in 1 trip valued at R57 000!

1 lucky reader will WIN 8 enchanting Discover Eswatini safari nights valued at R57 000 for two people sharing including flights!

One winner takes it all! Welcome to The Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland). Discover amazing African wildlife, safaris, culture, scenery, adventure, hikes, lodges and reserves; all in 1 enchanting Eswatini trip!

1. ESWATINI AIR:

Return flights for 2 people from JHB to Eswatini, valued at R12 800

We are the national airline of the Kingdom of Eswatini. King Mswati III International Airport is the airline’s hub and main base of operations. As a national airline we represent the country’s traditional values, and we are committed to providing award winning customer service.

The initial set of destinations include direct flights between Eswatini and Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and Harare.

https://www.instagram.com/renac_sz/?hl=en

2. MKHAYA GAME RESERVE:

2-night safari stay for 2 full board accommodation, valued at R13 140

Includes: game drives, game walks, bush breakfast, sundowner drive.

Excludes: any / all land & air transfers, all drinks. Age Restriction 10 years and 13 years and above for Bush Walk. This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash. The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned.

Eswatini’s refuge for endangered species, Mkhaya Game Reserve is all about an intimate nature experience. Friendly passionate local guides share their deep knowledge about the environment while on game drive or guided walks – the later deepens the experience ten-fold. Swazi culture is woven into the experience, providing much fun and laughter and many memorable moments.

The magical Stone Camp, enhanced by the absence of electricity, is designed around an antient sausage tree along a dry river bed. Guests follow romantically lantern-lit bush trails to reach their unique stone and thatch accommodation, which have low walls and no windows – lying in bed, one is surrounded by the magnificent bush sounds.

Delicious meals are served beneath the sausage tree or around the campfire overlooking the riverbed. Homemade bread, campfire catering and beautifully presented culinary surprises are integral to the Mkhaya experience, always served with a smile. All visits to Mkhaya are guided so prebooking is essential and arrival time is strictly 10:00 am or 16:00 pm. No children Under 10 years.

Tel No: 00268 2528 100 / Cell (WhatsApp): 00268 7677 6772

Email: reservations@biggameparks.org

Website: www.biggameparks.org/mkhaya

https://www.facebook.com/mkhayagamereserve

https://twitter.com/biggameparks

https://www.instagram.com/mkhayagr

3. KAMSHOLO BUSHVELD SAFARIS:

2-night safari stay for 2 full board accommodation, valued at R7 510

Includes: giraffe / birding walk, sunset drive, game / Nguni drive.

Excludes: any / all land & air transfers, all drinks, conservation fee. Age limit on game walks 8 years. This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash. The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned.

KaMsholo Bushveld Safaris is the Southern gateway to Eswatini.

KaMsholo Bushveld Safaris is a small, nature-rich 700ha reserve, situated at the foot of the Lebombo Mountains in south east Eswatini. Dominated by the Umbrella Tree (Acacia tortillis), KaMsholo offers a surprising species list which includes giraffe, reedbuck, waterbuck and ostrich along with the “usual suspects”. The park is one of Eswatini’s hottest birding destinations.

KaMsholo’s Tinsele Rest Camp has eight spacious self-catering cottages in a tranquil bush setting 2km from the Restaurant, perfect for families, small groups, nature lovers and birders.

Against the stunning backdrop of the Lebombos, guests experience guided game walks and drives, horse riding and self-drive game viewing. A speciality of KaMsholo is the Nguni walk and talk, or the Nguni mustering on horseback. These special cattle are a show herd of our colourful indigenous cattle, a conservation project in their own right. Super conference and event facilities are available in the park, with alternative accommodation in Nguni Ranch House, Bhekilanga Guest House and the affordable Bush Backpackers. Camping is available near the restaurant, along with day visitor facilities, including a swimming pool and braai facilities.

Tel No: 00268 2528 100 / Cell (WhatsApp): 00268 7677 6772

Email: reservations@biggameparks.org

Website www.biggameparks.org/KaMsholo

@bgpgm@biggameparks.org @social@biggameparks.org

https://twitter.com/biggameparks

https://www.instagram.com/kamsholo_bgp/?hl=en

4. REILLY’S ROCK HILLTOP LODGE:

2-night retreat stay for 2 full board accommodation, valued at R7 910

Includes: garden picnic lunch, birds, bokkies and botanical walks, sunset drive.

Excludes: any / all land & air transfers, all drinks, conservation fee. Age limit no children U13 years. This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash. The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned.

Quaintly colonial, built in the early 1900’s, Reilly’s Rock Hilltop Lodge oozes historical charm. This exclusive 6-room lodge is set on Mlilwane Hill, within Mlilwane Game Sanctuary. The wrap-around verandas offer quiet, commanding views of the game-studded plains below, while klipspringer and busy birdlife enjoy the bird table nearby.

The lodge itself is set in the heart of a Botanical Garden, featuring the original colonial garden, cycads and Aloe species. A speciality of the lodge is a Botanical Walk which needs to be prearranged. Guests can meander along the walking trails which wind through the gardens, often having close encounters with blue duiker, red duiker, suni and crested guineafowl. These trails are linked to the greater Mlilwane trail network, including the Summit Trail, which climbs the infamous Execution Rock. Game drives, mountain biking and horse riding are available at the Rest Camp just 3km away.

Breakfast is enjoyed in dabbled shade on the veranda and dinners are set around the campfire, providing the opportunity to share travel stories with fellow guests. No children Under 13 years.

Tel No: 00268 2528 100 / Cell (WhatsApp): 00268 7677 6772

Email: reservations@biggameparks.org

Website www.biggameparks.org/reillysrock

https://www.facebook.com/ReillysRock

https://twitter.com/biggameparks

5. DOMBEYA GAME RESERVE:

2-night stay for 2 in a self-catering lodge, valued at R7 920

Subject to availability

Valid for 1 year

Includes: free walking and hiking trails, a private pool and braai, and self drive game drives.

Excludes: any / all land & air transfers. This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash. The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned. All meals excluded, self-catering only.

Your perfect self-drive safari, and base for exploring, in central Eswatini!

Dombeya Game Reserve is a beautiful retreat, with 3 stylish and private self-catering Lodges. At Dombeya, you can explore nature up-close and at your own pace. We have a scenic network of game drive roads & walking trails and plentiful game- giraffe, zebra, kudu, nyala, waterbuck, bushbuck, impala, warthog, bushpig, jackal and much more. There is excellent birding (over 220 species), and herds of wildlife frequent the Lodges. There is a wildlife watering hole within a 5 min stroll of each Lodge- perfect for sunset with a glass of wine, or sunrise with a thermos of coffee. A masseuse is available with advance booking!

Each Lodge has a private swimming pool, a private braai, STARLINK internet, a big wrap-around veranda and beautiful views of the rolling hills and bushveld. The kitchens are well equipped with everything you need to cook a delicious meal, inside or out, and we are only 20 minutes from good grocery stores. The Lodges are 2 bedroom ensuite, or 4 bedroom ensuite and extremely comfortable.

Our location is convenient and easy-to-access, and we are just 30 minutes from the Sikhuphe International Airport, 40 minutes from the Malkerns tourist route (Swazi Candles, Malendelas/House on Fire), and 1 hour from Mbabane, off a good tar road (MR 5).

We have a 100% self-check-in and maintain excellent standards so you can enjoy your holiday! We recommend at least 2-3 nights to relax and enjoy all the Reserve has to offer, though many guests stay much longer, with Dombeya as a base.

Dombeya is the perfect chance to slow down, relax and enjoy the sights & sounds of the bush- and Eswatini- and we look forward to your visit!

W: www.dombeya.org

E: steph@dombeya.org

C/Whats app: +268 7602 5277

Instagram: Dombeya.Game.Reserve

Facebook: Dombeya Game Reserve and Self Catering Lodges

6. VAYA TRAILS:

2 pax hiking trail: The Best of Sibebe – moderate hiking level, distance 7km

2 pax hiking trail: The Gap – suitable for all fitness levels, distance 12km round trip

Both hiking trails valued at R4 800

Excludes: any / all land & air transfers. This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash. The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned.

Discover the Breathtaking Beauty of Eswatini with Vaya Trails

Your gateway to unforgettable outdoor adventures awaits! Nestled in the heart of Southern Africa, Eswatini may be small—at just 17,360 km²—but it boasts an incredible array of diverse landscapes, from majestic mountains to vibrant bushveld, making it a perfect outdoor playground.

Explore the northern highveld, dominated by the ancient Makhonjwa Mountain Range, the oldest mountains on Earth. Just south lies the awe-inspiring Sibebe, a colossal granite monolith over 3.5 billion years old and covering an expansive 16,500 hectares. This natural wonder features a dome that rises majestically to 1,450 meters, offering breathtaking views and a stunning backdrop for hiking and exploration.

The best way to truly appreciate Sibebe is to conquer it from base to summit. Vaya Trails will guide you along rocky faces and grassy paths, showcasing the enormity of Sibebe and the beauty of Eswatini’s rolling hills and valleys. At the summit, soak in the panoramic vistas before venturing into mesmerizing tunnels and caves, and explore incredible boulders and unique rock formations.

The Gap , known locally as eSicancweni, is a breathtaking natural wonder where the mighty nKomati River squeezes through a narrow black rock chasm just a few meters wide. It’s an unforgettable sight.

We begin our adventure at Maguga View Point, from where we drive 2km through the boom gate to the dam weir—the starting point of our journey. Crossing the weir, we follow the nKomati River, passing peaceful farms and rural homesteads. When we reach a gentle tributary, it’s time to kick off your shoes and wade through the cool, knee-deep water. Ahead lie incredible rock formations, swirling potholes, and the awe-inspiring Gap itself.

This 6km trail (12km round trip) offers a perfect mix of lowveld riparian beauty and rural charm. With a mostly flat route, the walk is enjoyable for all fitness levels. Be sure to bring a picnic, take a refreshing river swim, and take your time exploring this one-of-a-kind landscape.

At Vaya Trails, we are committed to protecting our environment and sharing the rich cultural and scenic wonders of our communities. Join us in preserving Eswatini’s natural heritage as we create lasting memories against the backdrop of this enchanting kingdom. Your adventure awaits!

https://vayatrails.com

https://www.facebook.com/vayatrails

https://www.instagram.com/vayatrails

7. NGWENYA GLASS:

Ngwenya Glass voucher, valued at R2 500

Redeemable in Eswatini only

Excludes: This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash. The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned.

Ngwenya Glass products are found in many homes worldwide, whilst custom-made light fittings and tableware are commissioned by the most prestigious hotels worldwide. Ngwenya Glass has been more than an inspiring success story. It is an environmentalist’s dream.

Ngwenya Glass is concerned with conservation and organises environmental clean-up days along the main roads in their area. We do this by encouraging the schools in their area to do these clean-ups in exchange for donations of building materials or soccer kits etc. They believe that by educating our children about environmental issues, we are going to have a chance of saving our planet.

And finally, as if willing the survival of the wildlife species that inspire their craftsmen to produce works of art, Ngwenya Glass launched the Kingdom’s most successful wildlife conservation fund to date. Known as the Ngwenya Glass Rhino and Elephant Fund, its proceeds go directly to saving these rare and endangered animals which have been saved from the brink of extinction for a second time in the recent history of Swaziland/Eswatini. A percentage of Ngwenya Glass’ sales worldwide are donated to this Fund.

All our products are handmade from 100% recycled glassware and our complex, which is a top attraction in Eswatini offers visitors to watch the mesmerizing glass blowing from an overhead observation balcony. Delicious light meals in our coffee shop a glassware factory shop and many other amazing eswatini craft shops.

We help people create authentic experiences with uniquely designed locally manufactured and eco- friendly glassware. Now available online.

https://shop.ngwenyaglass.co.sz

https://www.facebook.com/ngwenyaglass

https://www.instagram.com/ngwenyaglass

http://www.pinterest.com/ngwenyaglass/

Competition closes Thursday, 31 October 2022, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

*Additional T&Cs:

All travel expenses (except the return flight from OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg to Eswatini) will be for the winner’s own account; including additional flights, car hire, Uber, etc.