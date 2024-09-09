Competitions

WIN: Smokie tours SA tickets valued at R695 each!

6 lucky readers stand to win DOUBLE tickets to Smokie @ Moreleta Campus, OR DOUBLE tickets to Smokie @ Carnival City, Joburg East Rand!

SMOKIE is coming to South Africa with their 45th Anniversary World Tour. This British Super Group will be performing in SA as follows:

  • GrandWest – Cape Town: 18 September 2024
  • Moreleta Campus – Pretoria: 20 September 2024
  • Madibaz Indoor Centre – Gqberha (PE): 21 September 2024
  • Carnival City – Johannesburg: 22 September 2024

Bookings at www.LTickets.co.za 0118153000 or www.smokie.co.za

The competition closes Sunday, 15 September 2024 at midnight.

The competition will run online and in print.

  • Tickets are not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

