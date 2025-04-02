Three people shot and killed inside a vehicle in Vlakfontein near Lenasia South

Police are investigating a case of murder after three men were found shot and killed inside a Toyota vehicle.

The police have confirmed that three people were found dead inside a vehicle near Lenasia South, south of Johannesburg.

It is understood the men were shot dead at extension 3 of the Vlakfontein informal settlement on Monday.

Murder investigation

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said they are investigating a case of murder.

“The police attended to a murder scene where they found three men shot and killed inside a Toyota vehicle. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and investigations continue.”

“Anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation is requested to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on MySaps app which can be downloaded on any smartphone,” Sibeko said.

Lenasia shooting

Last month, police officers shot and killed one armed suspect in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

The suspect was fatally wounded, while others sustained injuries during the shootout. Five others fled the scene.

Police spokesperson Major General Nonkululeko Phokane said a crime intelligence operation led by the Saps, other law enforcement agencies, the police’s tactical response unit and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) received information about a planned ATM bombing in Lenasia on Thursday morning.

“At the scene, a shootout ensued. One suspect is deceased, four were arrested, two were hospitalised, and five others are on the run.”

‘Deadly force’

“Police are hot on the heels of these criminals, who are wanted for various other ATM bombings in Gauteng and other nearby provinces,” Phokane said.

Phokane said the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and other senior officers from the Saps were at the scene.

Phokane said investigations are continuing.

Last week, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola defended officers who respond with authority in the fight against crime.

This comes as heavily armed and dangerous criminals increasingly engage in deadly gun battles with the police.

