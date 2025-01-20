WIN: tickets to Homemakers Fair Home Expo 2025

10 lucky readers stand to win DOUBLE entry only tickets to the Homemakers Fair 2025 valid for any ONE the 3 days, valued at R130 each!

Tickets valid for any ONE of the 3 days:

Friday, 28 February 2025 Saturday, 1 March 2025 Sunday, 2 March 2025

DREAM, DECORATE, RENOVATE AT THE JOHANNESBURG HOMEMAKERS FAIR

28 FEBRUARY – 2 MARCH 2025 | KYALAMI GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT & INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTRE

If you love your space, the Johannesburg HOMEMAKERS Fair is the ultimate destination to kick-start your home’s transformation journey. From 28 February to 2 March 2025, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre will host three days of inspiration, expertise, and creativity to bring your home dreams to life.

Michelle Crouwkamp, Head of Events at HOMEMAKERS, shares that after more than 30 years, the team remains deeply committed to the Home Improvement (HIP) industry. “With hundreds of exhibits to explore, the Fair offers a rich blend of inspiration, ideas, and solutions for every area of your home. More than just an exhibition, it’s an opportunity to dream big, explore options, gather comparative quotes, and make confident decisions—all while enjoying a memorable experience for the entire family.”

Each year, the dedicated organising team works to elevate the experience, ensuring an exceptional event for both exhibitors and visitors. From convenient parking and a smooth ticketing process to a diverse selection of exhibitors, delicious food options, and top-tier venue amenities, every detail is carefully crafted to achieve excellence.

Crouwkamp describes an innovative layout for the 2025 event, with exhibitors thoughtfully organised into distinct halls.

On Level 3, Hall A transforms into the Experiential Pavilion, where products engage all the senses—touch, feel, smell, and taste. For food enthusiasts, the Eatery offers a culinary journey of artisanal delights, including wines, sauces, olives, cheeses, and more. Our immensely popular and inspiring Air Fryer Activation Area will also be located here.

On Level 2, Hall B focuses on soft furnishings and interior décor and Artisanal, a showcase of proudly South African craftsmanship with designer tableware, candles, and homeware. Located next door Hall C serves as a home for both large custom-built displays and smaller, bespoke items. An Art Wall in Hall C will showcase work from talented artists, adding a creative touch.

The ground floor hosts Hall D, the show’s centrepiece, featuring experts in the latest trends in home improvement and renovation.

The Food Truck area offers a delicious selection of festival fare, making it the perfect spot to relax, enjoy live music, and plan your next move.

The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre has established itself as the ideal venue for an expo of this scale. The venue offers world-class, naturally lit exhibition halls and top-tier amenities, providing an excellent setting for the multitude of exhibitors and visitors. Conveniently located in Midrand, it offers easy access from both Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Crouwkamp concludes that exhibitors consistently deliver both popular solutions and cutting-edge trends. “The 2025 Johannesburg HOMEMAKERS Fair promises to meet every homeowner’s needs, serving as a trusted platform for industry suppliers and homeowners to connect. As the premier event for home lifestyle and improvement, we can’t wait to share our inspiration and expertise with you to dream, decorate and renovate.”

General Info:

Show dates: 28 February to 2 March 2025

Show times: Fri 10h00 – 18h00 | Sat & Sun 09h00 – 18h00

Tickets can be purchased from www.homemakersonline.co.za/jhbfair/ or from our ticketing partner TIXSA www.tixsa.co.za.

Entrance:

Adults: 130 | Pensioners: R80 | Scholars: R30 | Bestie’s Pass: R200 – 2 Adults Friday & Online Tickets Only | Weekend Pass: R240 | Family Pass: R270 – 2 Adults & 2 Children

Parking: R20

Venue: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre, Cnr R55 &, Allandale Rd, Kyalami Estate, Midrand

Follow us:

Twitter: @SAHomemakers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HOMEMAKERSfair/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homemakersfair/

Website: https://www.homemakersonline.co.za/jhbfair/

See our 2024 Highlights Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmmyfB2YnGQ

For more information phone 086 111 4663 or email expo@homemakers-sa.co.za.

The competition closes Sunday, 16 February 2025 at midnight.

The competition will run online and in print.

The tickets are not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Tickets will be sent electronically to the winners

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.