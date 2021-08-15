‘Beautiful send off’- amapiano star Killer Kau laid to rest

Sandisiwe Mbhele

A celebration of a life gone too soon, Killer Kau (real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo) was laid to rest in Johannesburg on Sunday.

In the true style of the music genre, Killer Kau’s service was filled with the popular amapiano beats, song and dance. Family and friends said the young artist, just 23 years old was a hard worker, kind-hearted and helped those he loved.

“He was an honest and loyal friend. Being here today is painful he was loyal to his friends, loyal to his family and loyal to anyone that came close to him,” said Ulwazi Zondo from Universal Music.

Zikalala’s aunt said they wanted him to pursue his music career once he passed his matric, he did and followed his dreams after.

The South African music industry was left shocked following the news that Killer Kau and Mpura died on 9 August in a fatal car crash in Rustenburg. Including five other people.

Killa Kau, Mpura, Thando Tot, The Voice and TD had a great impact on the amapiano genre and culture in South Africa, and a few of them featured on a lot of chart-topping amapiano songs.

The five of them were involved in a head-on collision over the weekend on their way to an event that was taking place in the North West.

Tributes poured in from the music fraternity such as hip hop artists Riky Rick and Focalitisc.

People who watched the late Killer Kau’s funeral service praised how the send-off was handled by organisers and sent their condolences to his family and friends.

Icebolethu Group made the arrangements said: “We are honoured to have been trusted to lay Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo to his final resting place. Our team partnered with be the family and worked tirelessly to provide a dignified send-off.”

