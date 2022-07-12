DJ Sabby goes global with BBC1 and NY City Power

Citizen Reporter

When it comes to creating world-class radio, DJ Sabby has nailed it down.

The Metro FM DJ hosts the station’s official Top 30, which has quickly become the station’s most-listened-to show with over 1.1 million listeners, and now he’s taking his unique approach to radio global as he teams up with New York City Power 105’s Nyla Symonee and London’s BBC 1Xtra presenter DJ Ace.

The idea to bring a global radio show to life came about after the trio connected through their passion for one-of-a-kind, modern-day broadcasting. They said they have always wanted to push boundaries when it comes to the content that they create.

Through technology, the world is smaller and people are more in sync with one another through the advancement of technology and social media. This inspired the OneLoveCrew radio show. The new segment sees the hosts link up to create content that will premiere across each of their respective radio shows.

The #OneLoveCrew airs in London between midnight and 2am every Sunday on DJ Ace’s show and at 11.20am on Metro FM with DJ Sabby during the station’s popular Top 30. Power 105 is to con- firm details for the New York broadcast soon. In this podcast, the three active, well-respected radio DJs, who are masters of their craft in their home countries, come together to talk about music while introducing listeners to a slew of popular and up-and-coming artists who are changing the game.

Through powerful and thoughtful conversation, this series sets the tone for what the future of broadcasting could sound like. “For me, it’s about being in the forefront of innovation and reminding people that radio is one medium that is able to accommodate any change that comes with the advancement of humankind.

Technology has enabled us to engage more and in real-time,” DJ Sabby said. – Citizen reporter