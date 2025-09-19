SA’s got talent: ‘Born to Perform 2025’ to light up Jozi stage

SA's got talent and Stageworks performing arts school is back to light up Jozi's stages this summer with a new show.

She fell in love with South Africa, and after touchdown, it was never wheels up again.

Gemma Marinus arrived in Mzansi twenty years ago with the Buddy Holly Show, and while she thought it would be a short stop on tour, she fell in love with the country and opted to settle here.

Aspiring talent has been all the better for her decision ever since.

“After starring in Mama Mia post Buddy Holly,” Marinus said, “I wanted to teach, to give back and to put all my energy into nurturing a new generation of performers.”

Her school, Stageworks Performing Arts, began in her home.

“I had students coming in for singing and acting lessons. The neighbours were not happy about the noise, and I knew I needed a proper venue.

“In 2015, we moved into a bigger building. That gave us the chance to expand, and today we have fifteen teachers working with children as young as seven and adults as well,” she said.

It’s not just about creating stars

That’s the shorthand version of a success story that’s made a significant contribution to South African arts and the meaning that it provides.

“It was never about producing stars. For me, it has always been about helping young people understand themselves and the world around them.

“Through singing, dancing and acting, they find a sense of belonging and confidence. Even if they do not end up in the industry, the skills they gain stay with them for life,” Marinus said.

There is incredible talent in Mzansi. Picture Supplied

In 2016, she created Born to Perform, a show that brought students from different schools and backgrounds together.

“The idea was to build something like the Royal Variety Show but with children and young people. There are schools and groups across South Africa doing incredible work in the arts, but very rarely do they connect. I wanted to create a platform that celebrated all of them,” she said.

By 2019, Born to Perform needed more space, and Marinus swapped the intimacy of the Lyric Theatre, her debut venue, for the Teatro at Montecasino.

That was when she realised, she said, how powerful the show had become.

“We had children from private schools, township initiatives, and St Vincent’s School for the Deaf on the same stage. Backstage students learned sign language so that they could communicate with St Vincent’s. This is how it connected young people,” she said.

“The most important part was not the standing ovation at the end but the journey in rehearsal rooms where they shared stories of bullying and acceptance. They saw that despite different backgrounds, they had similar struggles,” she shared.

Live to virtual to live again

When the Covid-19 pandemic closed theatres, the project adapted with support from the National Arts Council.

A digital production called Shine was filmed in music video format and premiered at Nu Metro Cinema.

Stageworx also collaborated with Music in Africa to showcase songwriters from across the continent.

“It gave the students a very different experience, but I missed the live stage. I knew we had to bring the show back as soon as possible,” Marinus said.

ALSO READ: Leanne Manas: A South African TV legend

Now, four years after the world dropped its masks, Born to Perform 2025 is back. The new show will be hosted at the Teatro on 27 and 28 September.

“This year’s production is special because the children who were on stage six years ago are now professionals. They are returning not as students but as artists.

“Yahto Kraft is performing parts of his Meatloaf show. John Tsenoli, who performed in 2019 and went on to build his music career, is back.

“Graham Watkins and his band were part of the first Born to Perform, and they are returning. Zena Rose will cohost after starting with us and building a career as a presenter and musician,” she said. Marinus is excited.

It’s about the journey

“Many of the participating schools do not have the resources to stage large productions. Teachers step in and give their time because they know how important the arts are.

“Born to Perform takes what they have created and adds professional production. It gives the students a world-class stage experience,” she said. “Our philosophy has always been about the journey. In rehearsals, performers build connections, embrace differences and explore difficult themes. That growth is as valuable as the performance itself,” Marinus said.

Born to Perform 2025 will run on 27 September at 13:30 and 18:00 and on 28 September at 12:00 and 17:00. Tickets are available from Webtickets between R200 and R345.

NOW READ: Rocker: Confessions of a Man in Love… With His Dishwasher