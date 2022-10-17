1000 Paddington bears left outside palace in tribute to late queen

Devina Haripersad

After it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away in September, around 1 000 teddy bears – resembling the famous Paddington Bear were left outside the palace along with flowers and other mementos in tribute to the Her Royal Highness.

The Queen became linked to Paddington bear after the two appeared together in a short comedy video during Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The bears were said to have been collected and scrubbed up after spending so many nights on the ground, and will taken to the Barnardo’s children’s services, where they will be distributed to the children.

The bears are currently being well looked after at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and in the Royal Parks nursery located in Hyde Park.

Meanwhile, the very first book in the Paddington book series, titled A Bear Called Paddington celebrated its 64th anniversary this month, since it was first published on 13 October 1958, where the Browns meet Paddington Bear at the train station for the first one. It is one of the most iconic scenes in British children’s literature.