Ngizwe Mchunu’s appearance at Durban police station anxiously awaited

Various members of the South African media are reportedly outside the Durban central police station awaiting the arrival of former Ukhozi FM DJ and commentator Ngizwe Mchunu.
Mchunu is expected to hand himself over to the police on Monday after promising to do so over the weekend.
Sowetan Live reports that Mchunu announced on Saturday that he would be handing himself over to police following allegations that he is one of those implicated in the protests, destruction and looting in KwaZulu-Natal.
Police confirmed to the publication that they expect Mchunu to hand himself over. However, police could not comment on what charges he will face.
At the height of the unrest, Mchunu called for Zuma to be released and followed his demand up with a comment stating that the government would “see what happens” if this request is not met.
Mchunu left Ukhozi FM in 2020 after an internal disciplinary process related to confidential information.
This is a developing story.