Selbeyonce bids farewell to Ukhozi FM after 13 years

After more than a decade at UKhozi FM, radio personality Selby ‘Selbeyonce’ Mkhize has parted ways with the station.

In a statement on Tuesday, Selbeyonce confirmed that she would present her final show on the SABC-owned station on Wednesday, 18 June.

“The time has come for me to say goodbye to the mighty Ukhozi FM. What an amazing 13 years it has been.

“I don’t even know what to say or where to start. God, I thank you for the talent you have given me. I never take it for granted. Thank you, Lord, for the best job in the world,” she wrote.

‘Selbeyonce represented the Ukhozi FM brand with pride’

Selbeyonce began her journey at Ukhozi FM as a contributor to the Umnyakazo Top 20 chart show.

Two years later, she earned a spot as a presenter on the Woza Nabangani Bakho afternoon drive show.

In 2015, she was appointed full-time, marking the start of an influential chapter in her broadcasting career.

Over the years, Selbeyonce became one of the station’s most recognisable voices, also winning numerous awards.

Lwazi Mthabela, Business Manager at Ukhozi FM, said Selbeyonce was an invaluable member of the station.

“Her commitment and enthusiasm have significantly contributed to the success of the station. She has represented the Ukhozi FM brand with pride and professionalism, winning awards and touching the hearts of many.

We are immensely proud of her growth and hard work in building her personal brand, and we wholeheartedly support her as she embarks on this exciting new chapter.”

