Did Lerato Kganyago get married?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Media personality Lerato Kganyago knows how to keep things under wraps and the radio host wearing a wedding dress had us intrigued.

Dressed in a designer wedding gown by Gert-Johan Coetzee, with all the bells and whistles – from the veil and a full glam squad. The caption by Coetzee started off: “Here’s what I mean when I say your wedding is the biggest red carpet of your life.”

Take a look

However, Kganyago was just modelling the gown. It had a few people convinced in the beginning that it was her wedding dress. The Metro FM host is in a relationship with businessman Thami Ndala.

The couple surprisingly tied the knot in 2020 but then separated just after two months. Ndala always pulls out the stops in his romantic gestures, especially after he asked to remarry Kganyago in a lavish proposal at her house.

In a bed of white petals was written: “Will you marry me?”

RELATED: ‘Will you marry me again?’ – Lerato Kganyago gets a proposal for her birthday

This Valentines Day, Kganyago was spoilt once again by her husband.

She was privately driven, blindedfolded, to FNB Stadium, with a rolled-out red carpet leading to the dramatic reveal of award-winning artist Zonke performing in the intimate setup.

Kganyago said when she arrived she was confused as to why they were having dinner in the “middle of the stadium”.

Earlier this week, TV creator and actor Issa Rae married her long-time partner Louis Diame in secret, with the star releasing the information and pictures to the world.

The award-winning actor, director and producer shared beautiful images of her custom-made Vera Wang wedding dress. According to US media outlets, the nuptials happened at a stunning south France mansion and her husband, Diame was dressed in a red suit.

ALSO READ: