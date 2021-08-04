Sophie Ndaba-Lichaba and Themba Ndaba show their love for Shona Ferguson

Kaunda Selisho

Actress Sophie Ndaba-Lichaba has shown her love for the late Shona Ferguson on the morning of his funeral as her ex-husband, Themba Ndaba, delivered his eulogy.



In an Instagram post dedicated to the late actor and producer, Ndaba-Lichaba thanked him for proving that love was real and love was God – something that many of the speakers at his funeral repeated.

She went on to dedicate a song titled No One Ever Cared for Me Like Jesus by Steffany Gretzinger to Ferguson and quipped that he was probably singing it in heaven.

She further thanked him for praying with her and for her in addition to never judging her.

“Meeting you 20 years ago insisting you want to marry our sis. Thank you for loving her hard and fulfilling all your marital vows,” added Ndaba-Lichaba, who used to star on SABC1’s Generations alongside the couple.

At the same time, her ex-husband, Themba Ndaba – who plays beloved character Brutus Khoza on the Ferguson Films production The Queen – delivered his eulogy.



Like many of the speakers before him, Ndaba spoke about Ferguson’s devout Christianity and love for God.



He also spoke about the late producer’s “agile business mind” and highlighted his highly decorated corporate career in the sales and IT field.



Ndaba also made mention of Ferguson’s love for his wife Connie and his family.



Ferguson’s funeral is still currently underway with family and actors such as Sophie Ndaba-Lichaba, Themba Ndaba and Sello Maake Ka-Ncube in attendance.

