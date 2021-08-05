WATCH: Connie and Shona’s in-love videos

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

As South Africans bid their final goodbye to late actor and producer Shona Ferguson, some were comforted by the love Shona had for his wife Connie and their children.

Shona died last Friday aged 47, due to Covid-19-related complications. He was laid to rest at a private ceremony in Ruimsig, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Connie’s message

Connie’s pre-recorded message to husband Shona left those who were watching the proceedings in tears and they prayed for her to be able to move on after such a devastating loss.

“I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That is what I saw for myself, that is what I saw for us. That has always been the dream. 31 July was exactly 20 years together, I anticipated another 20 years,” she said.

“My husband loved hard and most importantly loved the Lord hard, unashamedly. Our love does not die, you continue on in my heart, in my children’s heart. Thank you, Shonie for everything.”

ALSO READ: Shona Ferguson’s funeral: ‘Our love does not die,’ says Connie

Loads of fun

The couple left many inspired after sharing pictures and videos of each other on their respective social media accounts. While some messages were of appreciation, others showed how Connie was always a victim of her husband’s humour.

Shona did not hold back when throwing jabs at “Constance”, as he called her in several videos.

These were some of the videos shared by social media users as they remembered how much fun the couple had together:

Time can never fade the memories of you. You have touched our lives in so many ways it’s impossible to ever forget you Uncle Sho waga Constance #RIPShonaFerguson #ConnieFerguson pic.twitter.com/LGCvstqz5E— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@advovolicious) August 4, 2021

They call it black love..

I call it Tswana Love ????

Robala Boroko Tautona ✊????#RIPShonaFerguson #ConnieFerguson pic.twitter.com/1Dnej8EsE3— Say Tshepiso (@TshepisoMotsebe) August 4, 2021