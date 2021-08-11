‘I have not always made myself a priority’: Beyoncé talks touring, insomnia and more

Lerato Maimela

American singer and actress Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter recently had an insightful and powerful interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where she revealed that she has been in the studio working on new music.

The 39-year-old mother of three last released music when the Black Is King visual album premiered, which featured some South African local artists.

When asked when could her fans expect new music, the artist said that she has been in the studio for a year and a half.

She also explained that sometimes it took her a year to find the right sound.

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.

“Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.

“One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion and healing that I feel in the recording studio.

“After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming,” said the singer.

Mrs Carter also opened up about her mental health, and revealed that she suffered from insomnia from touring for more than half of her life.

“I have not always made myself a priority. I’ve personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life. Years of wear and tear on my muscles from dancing in heels.

The stress on my hair and skin, from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage,” said Beyoncé.

The Lemonade star revealed that in the past she spent most of her time on diets, because of the misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly-conscious of her body.

She told Harper’s Bazaar that she has recently been focusing on how she feels when she wakes up in the morning.

“My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I’m feeding my mind and my body – those are the things that I’ve been focusing on. Mental health is self-care too,” said the Partition singer.