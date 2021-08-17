Kaunda Selisho

Entertainment news lovers have a new couple to fawn over: actor Sello Maake kaNcube and brand advisor Pearl Mbewe.



The new couple made waves last week after a social media user pointed out the significant age gap between them.

Sello Maake finds love at 65 to his new wife ANC Official Pearl Mpho Mbewe Maake ka Ngcube who 29 years younger than him and proves than age is not only a number in politics but in real life. pic.twitter.com/jsVLaQQIcQ— Motshoane Mabena (@MotshoaneMabena) August 12, 2021

Maake kaNcube confirmed their romance on his official social media channels shortly after Shona Ferguson’s memorial, which was hailed as a celebration of how the late actor made sure to show those around him how much he loved them.

“Sometimes we are encouraged to keep them in the background, in this era you have to be naive to not appreciate their value! The women in our lives are a force! Pearl Mbewe and OH I think she is so beautiful” wrote the actor.

“Post influenced [by] the memorial service from yesterday! It’s important to embrace your loved ones!” he added.



On Tuesday, Sello Maake kaNcube revealed how he met Mbewe.

“She approached me and said she will work with me on a pro bono basis as she had great ideas for my ‘brand.’ The rest is history. Do contact us for us to do business! It takes one to build thee other!” commented Maake kaNcube on a post she had shared.

Mbewe took to LinkedIn to not only congratulate Maake kaNcube on a recent achievement but to punt her business as well.

This after the actor’s foundation recently achieved Culture, Art, Tourism, Hospitality, and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority (Cathsseta) accreditation to facilitate performing arts training.



Mbewe hailed the importance of having a great consulting company to support one’s businesses strategically and thanked her team for the work they did.



Mbewe works as a brand advisor for numerous organisations, including her partner’s foundation.



According to her Facebook bio, she is a “proud black woman” who has Zambian, Zimbabwean and South African (Sesotho) roots.