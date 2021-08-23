Kaunda Selisho

Beloved actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is on the mend, however, she will not be returning to work any time soon.



According to her family, she has been booked off work for an indefinite period and it has been determined that it could take up to six months for her to recover fully.



Her family recently confirmed this in a statement shared via her social media just weeks after she initially sent her fans into a panic about her health.



“She cannot wait to come back to work and do what she loves but at this time, she will be focusing on her health,” said the Mdoda family in a statement.



Earlier this month, the actress and television personality tweeted that she is ill in hospital and is fighting for her life. She shared the news shortly after Shona Ferguson’s death was confirmed.



“My kid feeling my grief and comforting me on the phone today, knowing very well that I’m also fighting for dear life on this hospital bed. What a heavy day,” she wrote.



Shortly thereafter, her family issued a statement thanking everyone for their concern about their daughter’s health.

“She is indeed hospitalised and receiving the best medical care at the Sandton MediClinic. She was diagnosed with long Covid-19 which was further aggravated by an allergy,” said the Mdoda family.

“We are fortunate the doctors diagnosed her in time and are treating her with the utmost care.”

The family assured fans that Thembisa is in good spirits and is being ” well taken care of.”

She was discharged over the weekend and her family confirmed that she is recovering from long Covid-19 at home.



“I am so grateful to all my supporters, my colleagues, friends and most importantly my family. My children and husband have been my saving grace and I can’t thank them enough. I was in hospital on and off for two months from April before spending a full month in hospital recently,” she explained.

She called the experience a “frightening time” before thanking the medical team that was not only diligent enough to diagnose her on time but to treat and monitor her as well.



“I will play the best Covid patient when I return to work, God knows I have done the research through my experiences which was both daunting and educational,” added the actress.



She further addressed the lives lost due to the Coronavirus and said that she was grateful to have survived after contracting the virus.

“To be able to leave the hospital and go straight home is a blessing I do not take for granted.”



She concluded by expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of support she received via social media, adding that it restored her faith in humanity.

