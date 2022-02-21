Which royal would step in if Queen Elizabeth became too ill to work?

Kaunda Selisho

Queen Elizabeth II’s recent Covid-19 diagnosis has raised both questions and concerns among the general public.

In part because of her advanced age, but also because of the position she holds in British society.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Covid diagnosis was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. The palace said her symptoms are mild and she intends to continue with “light duties”.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” it said.

The Palace said Queen Elizabeth will “receive medical attention and follow all appropriate guidelines”. The Palace previously confirmed the Queen is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Her diagnosis comes 12 days after Prince Charles – who also tested positive – visited his mother at Windsor.

What happens if Queen Elizabeth becomes too ill to work?

According to an article by The New York Times, although there are four royals who are next in line to fulfil Queen Elizabeth II’s royal duties, only two of them are eligible to do so.



Royal dictates stipulate that if the Queen becomes too ill to work or if she is abroad, officials referred to as counsellors of state can act on her behalf.



People counted among the counsellors of state include the spouse of the sovereign ruler (which no longer applies in the case of the late Prince Phillip) and the next four people in line for the throne.

These people have to be of age.

Among the next four people in line for the throne after Queen Elizabeth are Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince William and Prince Harry.



Despite recently settling the charges related to the sexual assault charges filed against him, Prince Andrew remains tainted by the Jeffrey Epstein association.



Prince Andrew was also stripped of public duties and military titles after a court ruled that the case against him could proceed.

And Prince Harry is effectively persona-non-grata in royal circles.

Therefore, Prince Charles and Prince William remain the likely candidates to act on behalf of the queen as counselors of state if the need arises.