‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’s’ Niel and Chereze are expecting

Blessings seem to be streaming in for the Bruwer household following the Boer Soek ‘n Vrou couple’s recent wedding.

According to Chereze, who turns 30 soon, the doctor confirmed on 16 February that she is pregnant. Niel (34) shared the wonderful news on Instagram over the weekend, saying: “There are no words to describe the excitement, the gratefulness and the great blessing. Thank you, Jesus that you have blessed us with this big gift so quickly.”

This follows Niel and Chereze’s beautiful, fairy tale wedding at Kaleo Guest Farm in the picturesque Koue Bokkeveld, Western Cape, on 15 January this year.

Talking to The Citizen, the parents-to-be said that it had been their decision from the start not to wait, as they had heard of so many people who struggle to fall pregnant for months, if not years. Niel says they agreed that “what will be, shall be” and Chereze added that in their case, they just happened to be very lucky.

She says that she feels very tired, but apart from that and the all-day queasiness, she is healthy and well.

Although the pregnancy came as a bit of a surprise, it was a very welcome surprise for the couple who met each other during the popular matchmaker series, Boer Soek ’n Vrou’s 13th season. They were one of five couples from that season to get engaged.

Boer Soek ’n Vrou presenter, Marciel Hopkins, could barely contain her excitement about the news, commenting on Niel’s Instagram post by saying: “Yeaaaah! Congratulations, dear Niel and Chereze. I am so incredibly happy for you. You are going to be incredible parents.”

Niel and Chereze say that they have already started planning and that a room has been identified which will be turned into the nursery. Chereze says although they will let the baby’s gender guide them in terms of the nursery’s theme, she likes neutral colours and they will therefore probably keep the room’s colours to grey, brown or cream. They say that due to the fact that they will most probably not wait too long for baby number two, it is ideal to keep the nursery neutral.

Niel is very excited and says that he is enjoying this new adventure already. “The one moment we are talking about prams, and the next we’re discussing the trailer options for the car.”

He grew up as one of three children and says that it was wonderful to have a brother and a sister. Chereze also has an older brother and they both agree that it would be wonderful to have two or three children (Chereze initially even said four), but that they will “take it as it comes”. In the end, they both just want a healthy baby.

Niel and Chereze have settled on the farm, Doringbos, outside of Ceres. Chereze is originally from Hopefield.