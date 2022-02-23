Sadness on SA celeb Twitter a reaction to news of Riky Rick’s passing?

Kaunda Selisho

The Twitter timeline was flooded with celebrities and media personalities posting broken heart emojis on Wednesday morning and this left others wondering what all the heartbreak was about.

At the same time that the mass-posting of contextualised hearts was happening, rapper Riky Rick began trending after rumours of his death began circulating.

South African celebrities flooded the Twitter timeline with broken hearts on Wednesday morning | Picture: Instagram

Venda popstar Makhadzi posted and immediately deleted a picture of Riky Rick along with broken hearts while musician DJ Franky quoted Riky Rick’s most recent tweet “Not like this Makhado” along with a broken heart.

“None of us believe what we’ve just been told. It’s extremely confusing and heartbreaking. It doesn’t make sense,” added Franky.



At 3:20 am on Wednesday morning, Riky Rick tweeted the lyrics to his song titled Home.

“I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home.”

Riky Rick’s last tweet | picture: Screenshot/Instagram

Many thought the message was eerie considering the context of Wednesday morning’s rumours.



Various reports cite sources close to the family who have confirmed the news on the condition of anonymity, however, no one from Riky Rick’s family or management team has issued an official statement or confirmation.

As such, his cause of death also remains unknown at this stage, however, Sunday World has reported that he is suspected to have taken his own life.



Rikhado Makhado is a South African rapper, songwriter, singer, composer, actor, entrepreneur and fashion designer who went by the stage name Riky Rick.

We love you my man; we did not listen to your loud whisper. We thought we still had time, and unfortunately, we are now too late to intervene. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/9Tj5otfYwv— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 23, 2022

He is the founder and owner of the record label Cotton Club Records as well as the founder of the annual Cotton Fest.



He was also a member of the Boyz N Bucks collective alongside members such as Mkay Frash, OkMalumKoolKat, Stilo Magolide, Dokta Spizee, Bhubesii, uSanele, Scoop Makhathini.



This is a developing story.